Culver City’s City’s African-American Mayor Meets With CCHS’s Black Student Union

Submitted by the Culver City Unified School District

Culver City Mayor Daniel Lee, the first African-American mayor in the city’s history, joined a CP Flex Session with Culver City High School’s Black Student Union (BSU) on May 25 at Robert Frost Auditorium. The event was an opportunity for Lee to talk to students about important issues affecting the city, his journey and the importance of civic responsibility.

Kayla McPherson, BSU Publicity Chair shared that “having Dr. Lee take time out of his busy schedule meant a lot, it made me feel like the community is listening and cares about the work BSU is doing at the high school. Having Dr Lee come to CCHS for BSU made me feel like anything is possible.”

Fallon Perdue, this year’s Faculty Advisor for BSU and one of the leads for the CCHS’s Black/African-American Parent Affinity Group, said students were “moved when Dr. Lee shared that with great power comes great amounts of criticism but if you stay true to your values and vision as you progress through life anything is possible. They found this empowering and relative to their current experience on campus.”

Perdue said she was proud of what BSU was able to accomplish this school year.

“This year was our year of community-building within the club and establishing ourselves within the school community,” she said. “This year was a tumultuous year with many obstacles, but we learned a lot. In the coming year, BSU is hoping to continue to sponsor events that strive to inspire, uplift and empower its members and the school community as a whole. Aside from this, we plan to end the year with a Kente Graduation Celebration for our seniors on June 1 in the Robert Frost Auditorium, and we will be supporting Dr. Lee’s Juneteenth celebration scheduled for next month.”