May 20, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

DUI Checkpoint Coming to Westside Friday Afternoon and Night

By Staff Writer

A Los Angeles Police Department DUI checkpoint is coming to the Westside this afternoon and tonight

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) has announced that it will hold DUI/Driver License checkpoint and DUI saturation patrols in the upcoming days aimed at removing impaired drivers from the road.

DUI checkpoints and saturation patrols are done in locations with a higher frequency of DUI-related collisions and arrests. During the checkpoints, officers will be looking for signs of alcohol and/or drug impairment, with officers checking drivers for proper licensing.

According to the LAPD, Friday, February 25, 2022, 3 p.m.. to 11 p.m.. the LAPD will hold a DUI and Driver’s License Checkpoint somewhere within the West Los Angeles Division area. 

Drivers charged with DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.

Checkpoint locations are chosen based on a history of DUI crashes and arrests. The primary purpose of checkpoints is not to make arrests, but to promote public safety by deterring drivers from driving impaired.  During the checkpoint, officers will look for signs that drivers are under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

The LAPD reminds drivers that “DUI Doesn’t Just Mean Booze.”

If you take prescription drugs, particularly those with a driving or operating machinery warning on the label, you might be impaired enough to get a DUI. Marijuana can also be impairing, especially in combination with alcohol or other drugs, and can result in a DUI.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

