Eataly Spring into Summer Festa Is Coming On May 19

Photo: Courtesy of Facebook

Experience The Spring Season At Eataly

Who says there aren’t any seasons in Los Angeles? From fresh to light and bright, enjoy the change of the season’s Italian style at our Spring into Summer Festa on Thursday, May 19 from 6:00-8:30 pm. 

As the weather warms, think sweet and vibrant spring flavors combined with crisp and juicy summer tastes, while enjoying this festive gathering with friends and family. Salute to that!

Experience grapes of the seasons from refreshing whites and rosés to light reds, all while sipping through unlimited tastings of 20+ different Italian wines. And let’s not forget about the food! In between sips, indulge in Chef-curated Italian bites inspired by seasonal ingredients prepared by our Eataly Chefs.

Then after finding your new favorite Spring-like Summer wines, take advantage of shopping at our marketplace to bring home your own picks with a delicious discount of 10% off of wine bottles from the evening.

Vino lovers, throw on your favorite sunnies and mark your calendars for our Spring into Summer Festa!

The ticket includes: 

Admission for one person. 

All-access bracelet to enjoy all wine and food tasting stations around the marketplace.

Your own Eataly-branded glass and a carry-on fabric pocket to carry your glass around and take home after the event.

After you taste them all, shop our marketplace for your favorite wines from the evening and receive 10% off your purchase.

Please note: 

Check-in for the event will take place on the main floor of the Store on Level 3 of the Westfield Century City Mall.

Please bring your confirmation email and photo ID to receive your event bracelet at check-in.

Guests must be able to produce government-issued photo identification to prove they are 21 years of age and over to attend the event.

For any questions or concerns, please contact our Eataly LA Store Events Team at LA.events@eataly.com.

This is a standing Food and Wine storewide tasting event. Seating will not be provided.

Pricing of the ticket is exclusive to the Los Angeles 9.5% sales tax.

in Food & Drink, News
