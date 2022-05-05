The cherimoya is an ancient tropical fruit first discovered by the Inca people. In addition to its high vitamin c content this fruit can also be used to create some unique twists on traditional recipes.
.
Video brought to you by Bike Shop Santa Monica.
An Ancient Tropical Fruit Adds Natural Sugar to Your Morning Smoothie
The cherimoya is an ancient tropical fruit first discovered by the Inca people. In addition to its high vitamin c content this fruit can also be used to create some unique twists on traditional recipes.
A Westwood Restaurant Serves 94,500 Individual Meals to Local Seniors During the Pandemic. But They Aren’t Stopping There
May 4, 2022 Staff Report
Delphi Greek celebrates 36 years in business with more to come By Susan Payne A “welcome” sign in Greek letters...
Mar Vista Burger Truck Owner Defends Crowd From Attack
May 4, 2022 Staff Report
Takuma’s Burger’s owner Takuma Fumoto defended several people who were being attacked last weekend By Dolores Quintana According to a...
Bronze Origami Sculptures Highlight Importance of Public Art
May 3, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Artist Robert Lang talks about the importance of public art and the inspiration behind the bronze origami sculptures in downtown...
Polo Season Returns to Will Rogers Historic Polo Fields
May 2, 2022 Juliet Lemar
May marks the beginning of polo season at the Will Rogers Polo Fields. Experience this fun sport while learning about...
Citrus Without Acidity?
April 28, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Citrus without the acidity? Lemons that look like hands? Friend’s Ranches has many varieties of citrus this season for all...
Esteemed Chef Returning to Culinary World With Culver City Restaurant
April 27, 2022 Staff Report
Chef Bernhard Mairinger opening Lustig in Helms Bakery next year By Dolores Quintana Chef Bernhard Mairinger is returning to the...
California Lawmakers Pass Bill to Streamline Permitting for Street Vendors
April 27, 2022 Staff Report
Senate Bill 972 passes California State Legislature By Dolores Quintana Despite the fact that the California Safe Sidewalk Vending Act...
Free Yoga Event at The Santa Monica Pier
April 27, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Wellness & Waves is a community event that encourages healthy living for people of all levels. Join in the fun...
Video: Culver City Converting Two Motels Into Homeless Shelters
April 25, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The City of Culver City is converting two motels into homeless shelters. Learn more in this video made possible by...
Santa Monica Auctions Showcasing World Class Fine Art at Bergamot Station Auction event.
April 22, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Santa Monica Auctions is hosting its bi-annual live outdoor art auction on May 15th at Bergamot Station Arts Center. See...
New Mediterranean Spot Grilling up Kabobs and More in Culver City
April 21, 2022 Staff Report
XENiA now up and running in Culver City ghost kitchen By Kerry Slater Craving kabobs? A new Mediterranean grill is...
LA IPA Fest Comes to Westside
April 20, 2022 Staff Report
60 beers from across California coming to Brennan’s in Marina del Rey By Dolores Quintana LA IPA Festival is returning...
Cannabis Infused Fine Dining At New Westside Restaurant
April 20, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Newly opened Nostalgia Bar & Lounge is paving the way for a new type of cuisine and infusions in Santa...
“Awake & Bake” to Celebrate National Cold Brew Coffee Day with Local Bakery
April 19, 2022 Juliet Lemar
STōK Cold Brew and DK’s Donuts & Bakery are offering a joint combo in celebration of National Cold Brew Coffee...
Meet the Officers of SMPD Beat One
April 19, 2022 Juliet Lemar
In this four part series we’ll be getting to know community police officers who patrol each beat in Santa Monica....
NEWSLETTER
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!
RECENT POSTS
An Ancient Tropical Fruit Adds Natural Sugar to Your Morning Smoothie
The cherimoya is an ancient tropical fruit first discovered by the Inca people. In addition to its high vitamin c...Read more
POPULAR
An Ancient Tropical Fruit Adds Natural Sugar to Your Morning Smoothie
The cherimoya is an ancient tropical fruit first discovered by the Inca people. In addition to its high vitamin c...Read more