Citrus without the acidity? Lemons that look like hands? Friend’s Ranches has many varieties of citrus this season for all of your culinary needs.
Video brought to you by Invisible Gardener
Citrus Without Acidity?
Esteemed Chef Returning to Culinary World With Culver City Restaurant
April 27, 2022 Staff Report
Chef Bernhard Mairinger opening Lustig in Helms Bakery next year By Dolores Quintana Chef Bernhard Mairinger is returning to the...
California Lawmakers Pass Bill to Streamline Permitting for Street Vendors
April 27, 2022 Staff Report
Senate Bill 972 passes California State Legislature By Dolores Quintana Despite the fact that the California Safe Sidewalk Vending Act...
Free Yoga Event at The Santa Monica Pier
April 27, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Wellness & Waves is a community event that encourages healthy living for people of all levels. Join in the fun...
Video: Culver City Converting Two Motels Into Homeless Shelters
April 25, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The City of Culver City is converting two motels into homeless shelters. Learn more in this video made possible by...
Santa Monica Auctions Showcasing World Class Fine Art at Bergamot Station Auction event.
April 22, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Santa Monica Auctions is hosting its bi-annual live outdoor art auction on May 15th at Bergamot Station Arts Center. See...
New Mediterranean Spot Grilling up Kabobs and More in Culver City
April 21, 2022 Staff Report
XENiA now up and running in Culver City ghost kitchen By Kerry Slater Craving kabobs? A new Mediterranean grill is...
LA IPA Fest Comes to Westside
April 20, 2022 Staff Report
60 beers from across California coming to Brennan’s in Marina del Rey By Dolores Quintana LA IPA Festival is returning...
Cannabis Infused Fine Dining At New Westside Restaurant
April 20, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Newly opened Nostalgia Bar & Lounge is paving the way for a new type of cuisine and infusions in Santa...
“Awake & Bake” to Celebrate National Cold Brew Coffee Day with Local Bakery
April 19, 2022 Juliet Lemar
STōK Cold Brew and DK’s Donuts & Bakery are offering a joint combo in celebration of National Cold Brew Coffee...
Meet the Officers of SMPD Beat One
April 19, 2022 Juliet Lemar
In this four part series we’ll be getting to know community police officers who patrol each beat in Santa Monica....
Santa Monica Bead & Design Show Returns to the Fairmont
April 14, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Fairmont is hosting The Santa Monica Bead & Design Show this April 22-24th. Artisans, jewelers, antiquities, classees, and much...
What Locals Love About The Santa Monica Farmers Market
April 14, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Santa Monica farmers market has something for everyone. Today we chat with locals about what they love most about...
PLANTA Opening First LA Restaurant in Marina del Rey
April 14, 2022 Staff Report
100% plant based restaurant opening in coming weeks By Dolores Quintana PLANTA, the 100% plant based restaurant that is dedicated...
San Gabriel’s Yama Seafood Coming to Mar Vista
April 13, 2022 Staff Report
National Boulevard location planned for eatery By Dolores Quintana Yama Seafood, the San Gabriel based seafood market and restaurant, is...
LA County Takes Steps Towards Banning Single-use Plastics
April 13, 2022 Staff Report
Board of Supervisors approve ordinance along 4-1 vote, final vote still needed By Dolores Quintana An ordinance that would ban...
