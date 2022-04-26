April 27, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Kaiser Permanente West LA to Serve as a Drop-off Location for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Kaiser Permanente Southern California facilities, in partnership with local law enforcement agencies, are encouraging community members to participate in “National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day” on Saturday, April 30, 2022, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. 

The Kaiser Permanente West Los Angeles Medical Center (6041 Cadillac Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90034) will serve as one of the drop-off locations. The public will have the opportunity to drive up to the 24-hour pharmacy turnaround at the medical center to drop off unwanted, unused, or expired medications. A pharmacist will be on hand to answer any questions about the medications.

“We believe we all have an important role in ensuring medications are used as prescribed, and that unused medications do not fall into the wrong hands. For National Drug Take Back Day, we have partnered with the DEA to provide residents a convenient and anonymous way to dispose of their medications safely,” said Paige Lin, area pharmacy director, Kaiser Permanente West Los Angeles.

Prescription drug take-back programs address vital public safety and public health issues. In April 2021, a total of 20 boxes weighing an estimated 210 pounds were collected at the Kaiser Permanente West Los Angeles event alone.

Rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs. According to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), more people started down the path of addiction through the misuse of opioid prescription drugs, and each year higher amounts of opioids are being turned in at the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day events. 

People unable to participate on April 30 can properly dispose of medications at drug disposal kiosks in Kaiser Permanente facilities throughout Southern California. A listing of additional drop-off locations available for public use can be found on the Drug Enforcement Administration website.

in News
Related Posts
Pictured from left, CCHS teachers Susana Fattorini, Paige Shakeri, Cathy Grasso and Kathleen Rowley. Photo: CCUSD.
Education, News

Culver City High Teachers Earn Educator Awards

April 26, 2022

Read more
April 26, 2022

4 CCHS teachers earn Intuit Educator Awards Four Culver City High School teachers have been selected as winners of Intuit’s...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Westside Regional Alliance of Councils To Hold Candidate Debates

April 26, 2022

Read more
April 26, 2022

Two debates with candidates for Council District 11 and LA County Supervisor District 3 Westside Regional Alliance of Councils will hold...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News

L.A. Residents Express Lowest-Ever Satisfaction With Quality of Life in Year Seven of UCLA Survey

April 25, 2022

Read more
April 25, 2022

A majority of respondents are dissatisfied with the overall quality of their lives, according to UCLA survey By Sam Catanzaro...

Heidi Marson speaking in 2019. Photo: LA Homeless Services Authority.
News

Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority Executive Director Heidi Marston Resigning

April 25, 2022

Read more
April 25, 2022

Resignation will take effect on May 27.  By Sam Catanzaro Heidi Marston, executive director of the Los Angeles Homeless Services...
News, Video

Video: Culver City Converting Two Motels Into Homeless Shelters

April 25, 2022

Read more
April 25, 2022

The City of Culver City is converting two motels into homeless shelters. Learn more in this video made possible by...
Education, News

CCUSD Community Budget Advisory Committee Seeks Six Members

April 25, 2022

Read more
April 25, 2022

Applications are being accepted by Culver City Unified School District until 4pm on Friday, June 3, 2022. The Board of...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

CBRE Brokered Sale Of Property In Marina Del Rey After Renovation

April 23, 2022

Read more
April 23, 2022

The campus was completely renovated in 2018 By Dolores Quintana The office building at 5005 McConnell Avenue in Marina del...

A rendering of the proposed Inglewood People Mover's Downtown station. Credit: LA Metro
News, Real Estate, Transportation

Inglewood City Council Green Lights $1.4 Billion People Mover

April 22, 2022

Read more
April 22, 2022

People mover would connect the Crenshaw/LAX Line with SoFi Stadium, Intuit Dome By Dolores Quintana The Inglewood City Council has...
News, Real Estate

French-Based Owners of Westfield Mall Chain to Sell American Properties

April 22, 2022

Read more
April 22, 2022

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield looking to sell 24 properties French company, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (UWR) is going to sell all of its mall properties in...
News

Ralphs, Albertsons, Vons and Pavilions Workers Ratify New Contract to Avoid Strike

April 21, 2022

Read more
April 21, 2022

New 3-year contract includes wages increase, more part-time hours and more By Dolores Quintana Grocery store workers at Ralphs, Albertsons,...

Culver City High School. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Education, News

Culver City Extends Mask Mandate for Schools

April 21, 2022

Read more
April 21, 2022

Indoor mask wearing required until May 2 By Sam Catanzaro Culver City education officials last week extended the school district’s...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Antisemitic flyers found in Beverly Hills During A Jewish Holiday

April 18, 2022

Read more
April 18, 2022

The flyers again make unsubstantiated accusations against the Jewish people In a disturbing turn of events, anonymous antisemitic flyers have...

Photo: Westside Today
News

Culver City Mom Heidi Planck Still Missing Six Months Later, Remembered By Her Friends

April 18, 2022

Read more
April 18, 2022

Her disappearance may be related to her boss and allegations against him Culver City mom Heidi Planck is still missing...

Photo: Optimum Seismic
News

Culver City Chamber Partners with Area Company to Conduct Earthquake Retrofit Workshop

April 18, 2022

Read more
April 18, 2022

The City of Culver City conducted an inventory of buildings that are most vulnerable to serious earthquake damage based on...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

New Poll Finds That Many Californians Feel Economic Anxiety About Housing Costs

April 15, 2022

Read more
April 15, 2022

Poll also finds that some Californians have considered moving away By Dolores Quintana A new poll released this week showed...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR