CCUSD’s Music Education Program Receives National Recognition for Third Year in a Row

Photo: CCUSD

For the third year in a row, CCUSD has been honored with the Best Communities for Music Education designation from The NAMM Foundation for its outstanding commitment to music education. 

Now in its 23rd year, the Best Communities for Music Education designation is awarded to districts that demonstrate outstanding achievement in efforts to provide music access and education to all students.

To qualify for the Best Communities designation, CCUSD answered detailed questions about funding, graduation requirements, music class participation, instruction time, facilities, support for the music program and community music-making programs.

“This designation once again reflects our district’s commitment to music education programming in which every student receives the benefit. We are fortunate to have the Culver City Education Foundation and a strong community that understands the importance of arts education,” said Heather Moses, CCUSD’s District Arts Coordinator.
CCUSD has vocal and instrumental music in all elementary schools as well as a strong partnership with Symphonic Jazz Orchestra (SJO). CCMS offers band, orchestra, choir and CCHS has multiple musical opportunities for students including orchestra, jazz ensemble, choir and band. This extensive programming is made possible through multiple community partnerships such as Symphonic Jazz Orchestra and Culver City Music Center.

The Culver City Education Foundation (CCEF) has been a key partner in ensuring that every student receives music education. Since the collaboration with SJO began in 2001, the music education program has gone from serving one grade at one school, to serving more than 2,000 students every year within every CCUSD elementary school.

CCEF has further supported the music program by providing more than $200,000 in funding to purchase musical instruments to purchase for middle and high school bands and orchestral programs. These instruments have allowed expanded access to the music program for students who could previously not afford to provide their own instrument. CCEF also funds recorders (or rhythm sticks) for every third-grader, and SmartMusic learning software for middle and high school instrumental music students.

Research into music education continues to demonstrate educational/cognitive and social skill benefits for children who make music. This includes improved reading scores, better listening skills, enhanced ability to pay attention. Students who received music education are more likely to graduate high school, and also to attend college as well. Social benefits include conflict resolution, teamwork skills, and how to give and receive constructive criticism.

Submitted by the Culver City Unified School District

