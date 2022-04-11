April 12, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

LAFD and Culver City FD Put out Palms Apartment Fire

A fire burns in a Palms apartment April 8. Photo: Citizen App.

Glendon Avenue fire put out in 28 minutes Friday night

The Los Angeles and Culver City Fire Department put out a fire that broke out in a three story building in Palms Friday. 

According to the LAFD, the incident was reported around 3:20 p.m. Friday at 3750 S Glendon Avenue. Firefighters arrived to find a three story garden-style apartments over subterranean parking with fire showing.  

Assisted by the Culver City Fire Department, crews took just 28 minutes to in offensive firefighting to fully extinguish a fire in one top floor unit. 

No injuries were reported. 

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

