LAFD and Culver City FD Put out Palms Apartment Fire

Glendon Avenue fire put out in 28 minutes Friday night

The Los Angeles and Culver City Fire Department put out a fire that broke out in a three story building in Palms Friday.

According to the LAFD, the incident was reported around 3:20 p.m. Friday at 3750 S Glendon Avenue. Firefighters arrived to find a three story garden-style apartments over subterranean parking with fire showing.

Assisted by the Culver City Fire Department, crews took just 28 minutes to in offensive firefighting to fully extinguish a fire in one top floor unit.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.