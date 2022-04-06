April 7, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Brothers Launch New Cafe in Culver City

Photo: Facebook (@breakawaycafela)

Breakaway Cafe now open on Washington Boulevard 

By Dolores Quintana 

Culver City has a new breakfast spot called the Breakaway Cafe. It is located at 8686 Washington Boulevard and is right across the street from The Helms Bakery District Shopping Center.

Breakaway Cafe was launched by brothers and co-founders Zach and Nick Bayse as “an eatery and local hang, with the shared passion of connecting with people through good food and coffee.” The restaurant will be “utilizing seasonal ingredients with global cooking techniques, they create a wide range of offerings and fun, unforgettable flavors.” 

Nick Bayse has worked in a number of Michelin starred restaurants in New York City and he “aims to bring these elevated techniques into every aspect of the food at Breakaway Cafe.”

The Cafe serves breakfast all day, which for Breakaway is from Monday through Saturday from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The Cafe is closed on Sundays. You’ll find a Matcha & Pistachio Butter Tartine with caramelized blueberries and mint on brioche bread, a Breakfast Sammy with soft scrambled eggs, aged cheddar, garlic aioli, brioche Bun and a Shakshuka with baked eggs, green tahini, feta and toast with a side salad. Their midday menu has a B.L.A.T or double- smoked bacon, lettuce, smashed avocado, heirloom tomato, dijonaise on country loaf bread and The Mediterranean Sando which is griddled Halloumi, marinated eggplant, tomato, arugula, pickles, harissa aioli, vinegar, also on country loaf bread. Those are just a few of the new dishes that will be ready for you to try every morning at Breakaway.

