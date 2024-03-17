March 18, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Tensley Wines to Take Part in Wine Masterclass in Culver City

Photo: Total Wine & More

Join Joey Tensley for an Exclusive Tasting Experience 

Tensley Wines will participate in an exclusive Masterclass hosted by Total Wine & More in Culver City on Sunday, March 24. This event promises a delightful journey into the world of Tensley wines and is almost sold out, with only ten spots remaining. You can purchase tickets here

During the two-hour Masterclass, attendees will have the opportunity to delve into Tensley Wines’ rich history, sample a selection of their highly acclaimed Syrahs, and explore Tensley’s newest venture, Fundamental. Renowned owner and winemaker Joey Tensley will be on hand to guide participants through the tastings and offer insights into the winemaking process.

Event Details:
Date: Sunday, March 24, 2024
Time: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM (local time)
Location: Total Wine & More, 11441 Jefferson Blvd, Culver City, CA 90230

For more information and reservations, contact Total Wine & More at (424) 523-0077.

