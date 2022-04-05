Culver City Residents Qualify for LA County Guaranteed Income Program

$1,000 a month program now accepting applications

By Sam Catanzaro

Last week Los Angeles County launched a $1,000 a month guaranteed income program to residents in certain communities, including Culver City.

The program, called “Breathe”, launched on March 31 and will award 1,000 randomly selected qualifying residents $1,000 a month for three years.

“The course of this pandemic has revealed the large number of County residents who are living on the brink of financial crisis, with insufficient savings to weather a job loss, a medical emergency, or a major car repair. This guaranteed income program will help give residents the breathing room they need to better weather those crises,” said program co-author Supervisor Sheila Kuehl.

The enrollment period opened on March 31 and the deadline for applications is April 13. Selection will not depend on the timing of entries. The program is being overseen by the County’s Poverty Alleviation Initiative, launched last year to address poverty and income instability among LA County residents.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old and with a household income that falls at or below LA County’s average median income (AMI) of $56,000 for a single-person household or 120 percent of AMI at or below $96,000 for a family of four, for example. They must also have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, applicants are required to live within what LA County deems a low-income community. Parts of Culver City fall into this category, shown in the map below. Visit breathe.lacounty.gov to see whether a certain address qualifies for the program.

A total of 1,000 participants who apply during the open enrollment period will be randomly selected by a research team from the University of Pennsylvania’s Center for Guaranteed Income Research, which is partnering with the County to design and implement the program. Direct monthly payments will be distributed via a debit card to selected residents and will come without strings or conditions.

After participants are selected, another 1,200 applicants will be randomly chosen to participate in the research study only, as part of a control group. Control group participants will not receive the monthly payment. They will complete periodic surveys and interviews about their well-being so that information can be compared to the treatment group and help determine whether or not the program was effective.

To learn more about the program, visit breathe.lacounty.gov