Culver City Police Searching for Armed Robber

Suspect sought in connection to March 24 convenience store robbery

By Sam Catanzaro

Culver City police are searching for a man wanted for robbing a local convenience store at gunpoint.

According to the Culver City Police Department (CCPD), on March 24 at 7:55 p.m., officers received a call for service of an armed robbery that just occurred at the Mini Mart, located at 4273 Overland Avenue.

“Officers arrived on scene and met with the victim, who stated that he was working as the cashier at the mini mart, when the suspect walked in and approached the cash register while pointing a handgun at him. The suspect opened the cash register and removed all the money and placed it in his pocket,” CCPD said.

The handgun used was a semi-automatic handgun. $500 was taken.

The suspect ran out towards Braddock Drive and out of sight, according to police.

“We believe the suspect is responsible for similar robberies in the Southern California area,” police added.

Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic male, 20-25 years old, wearing a Washington Nationals hat with “Diablos” embroidered onto the side, a long gray sleeve shirt, dark pants, black and white Nike shoes, gloves and a black face mask.

Anyone with any information or questions regarding this incident, is encouraged to contact the CCPD’s Public Information Officer, Sergeant Eddie Baskaron at 310-253-6316.