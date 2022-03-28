March 29, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Culver City Police Searching for Armed Robber

Suspect sought in connection to March 24 convenience store robbery

By Sam Catanzaro

Culver City police are searching for a man wanted for robbing a local convenience store at gunpoint. 

According to the Culver City Police Department (CCPD), on March 24 at 7:55 p.m., officers received a call for service of an armed robbery that just occurred at the Mini Mart, located at 4273 Overland Avenue.  

“Officers arrived on scene and met with the victim, who stated that he was working as the cashier at the mini mart, when the suspect walked in and approached the cash register while pointing a handgun at him. The suspect opened the cash register and removed all the money and placed it in his pocket,” CCPD said. 

The handgun used was a semi-automatic handgun. $500 was taken. 

The suspect ran out towards Braddock Drive and out of sight, according to police. 

“We believe the suspect is responsible for similar robberies in the Southern California area,” police added. 

Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic male, 20-25 years old, wearing a Washington Nationals hat with “Diablos” embroidered onto the side, a long gray sleeve shirt, dark pants, black and white Nike shoes, gloves and a black face mask.

Anyone with any information or questions regarding this incident, is encouraged to contact the CCPD’s Public Information Officer, Sergeant Eddie Baskaron at 310-253-6316.

in Crime, News
Related Posts
Tracy Pumilia. Photo: CCUS.
Education, News

CCUSD Announces Departure of Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services

March 29, 2022

Read more
March 29, 2022

Submitted by the Culver City Unified School District During the March 22, CCUSD Board of Education meeting, Superintendent Quoc Tran...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News, Opinion, Real Estate

Column: Demise of R-1 Zoning Will Lead to New Blockbusting

March 27, 2022

Read more
March 27, 2022

By Tom Elias, Columnist Blockbusting. A technique used to encourage people to sell their property by giving the impression that...

LA City Attorney Mike Feuer. Photo: Lindberg Photo.
News, Opinion

Mike Feuer: LA Is a City in Crisis That Demands Experienced Leadership Now!

March 25, 2022

Read more
March 25, 2022

City Attorney Committed to Visiting all 101 LA Neighborhoods by June 7th Primary Column by Nick Antonicello For City Attorney Mike...
News

LA County Makes Preparations to Accept Refugees From the War in Ukraine

March 25, 2022

Read more
March 25, 2022

Board of Supervisors motion instructs officials to prepare for refugees  By Dolores Quintana The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors...
News, Opinion

West LA Dems Host Five Hopefuls in CD-11 Forum

March 25, 2022

Read more
March 25, 2022

No Council Candidate reaches required 60% threshold, Good finishes first, Darling second and Newhouse third By Nick Antonicello The West...

Photo: screenland5k.com
News

Culver City’s Screenland 5K This Weekend

March 25, 2022

Read more
March 25, 2022

Submitted by the City of Culver City On Sunday March 27, 2022, Academy Award Sunday, the 5th Annual Screenland 5K...

Photo: Facebook (@eatfuku).
Dining, News

David Chang’s Spicy Fried Chicken Returns to Westside

March 24, 2022

Read more
March 24, 2022

Fuku now serving up fried chicken at Kitchen United Mix on Third Street Promenade By Dolores Quintana  Fuku, the spicy...

Photo: Instagram (@phoragela).
Crime, Dining, Food & Drink

Palms Vietnamese Restaurant Burglarized

March 24, 2022

Read more
March 24, 2022

Phorage suffers break in over weekend By Dolores Quintana Phorage LA, the locally sourced Vietnamese restaurant at 3300 Overland Boulevard...

Rendering of 3900 Sepulveda Blvd, Culver City, by John Kaliski Architects (JKA).
News, Real Estate, Upbeat Beat

Culver City Awarded $26.6 Million in State Homekey Funds

March 23, 2022

Read more
March 23, 2022

Two motel repurpose projects will create 76 units of emergency shelter and permanent housing for people experiencing homelessness The City...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News, Transportation

Average Gasoline Prices in Los Angeles Have Risen 13.5 Cents per Gallon in the Last Week

March 22, 2022

Read more
March 22, 2022

Average gasoline prices in Los Angeles have risen 13.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $5.95/g Monday, according...

Bill Austin's California ID. Photo: Courtesy of Subsecretaría de Protección Civil BCS.
News

Search Underway in Mexico to Find Marina del Rey Boat Owner

March 22, 2022

Read more
March 22, 2022

Bill Austin missing since last weekend By Sam Catanzaro  When a Marina del Rey man’s boat ran ashore in Baja...

Photo: Citizen App.
Crime, News

Murder Suspect Arrested in Mar Vista Starbucks After Car Chase From Long Beach

March 22, 2022

Read more
March 22, 2022

Corderell McKnight arrested Sunday evening after shooting woman in Long Beach By Sam Catanzaro Police arrested a murder suspect in...

11995 Culver Boulevard. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News, Real Estate

Del Rey Mixed-Use Development Unwrapped

March 19, 2022

Read more
March 19, 2022

24 units and 720 square feet of commercial space coming to Culver Boulevard in Del Rey By Dolores Quintana A...

The Vista Ballona development seen on March 18. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News, Real Estate

Construction Wraps up at Vista Ballona Development

March 19, 2022

Read more
March 19, 2022

$33.7 million development will bring 50 units of affordable housing to Mar Vista By Dolores Quintana Community Corporation of Santa...
News, Real Estate

Amid a Worsening Drought Californians Using More Water

March 19, 2022

Read more
March 19, 2022

Megadrought in the state and the West seems to be what they call the “new normal” By Dolores Quintana According...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR