March 22, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Murder Suspect Arrested in Mar Vista Starbucks After Car Chase From Long Beach

Photo: Citizen App.

Corderell McKnight arrested Sunday evening after shooting woman in Long Beach

By Sam Catanzaro

Police arrested a murder suspect in a Mar Vista Starbucks following a car chase that began in Long Beach. 

As reported by CBS, the pursuit of the suspect–wanted by Long Beach police for murder–began in Long Beach Sunday around 7:15 p.m. After starting on Long Beach Boulevard, the pursuit continued on the I-405 Freeway northbound, with the suspect reaching speeds up to 100 mph. 

The suspect exited the freeway in the Mar Vista area and then exited the vehicle after pulling into a cul de sac on Stoner Avenue, just north of Navy Street. He then fled on foot and could be seen jumping over fences through backyards in the neighborhood before appearing to assault a woman walking her dog. He also attempted carjacking a vehicle driving through the area.

Around 7:50 p.m., the suspect ran into a Starbucks full of customers on Barrington Avenue and National Boulevard. Police arrived seconds later and arrested the suspect. 

According to the Long Beach Police Department (LBPD), prior to the chase, at around 3:30 p.m., officers responded to a strip mall in the 6600 block of Cherry Avenue regarding a person who had been stabbed. The victim, an adult female, later succumbed to her injuries at a local hospital. 

LBPD Detectives responded to the scene and began collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses. 

“Detectives learned the victim was seated in a vehicle within the strip mall when the suspect approached the vehicle on foot. The suspect then fired multiple rounds through the vehicle, directed at the victim. Another occupant was in the vehicle with the victim and was physically unharmed,” LBPD said. 

At approximately 7:12 p.m., officers received information that the suspect was observed in a vehicle in the 2800 block of Long Beach Boulevard. 

“Officers located the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle fled and officers initiated a Department-authorized vehicle pursuit. The pursuit entered the 405 Freeway and was handed off to the California Highway Patrol after approximately twenty minutes.” 

According to the LBPD, the suspect is Corderell McKnight, a 32-year-old resident of the City of Wilmington. He was booked into the Long Beach City Jail for one count of murder and is currently being held on $2,000,000 bail.

“Detectives learned the victim and suspect were long-time acquaintances, and the suspect specifically sought out and targeted the victim,” LBPD said. 

The victim is only being identified as a female adult in her 30s pending positive identification by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner.

in Crime, News
Related Posts
11995 Culver Boulevard. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News, Real Estate

Del Rey Mixed-Use Development Unwrapped

March 19, 2022

Read more
March 19, 2022

24 units and 720 square feet of commercial space coming to Culver Boulevard in Del Rey By Dolores Quintana A...

The Vista Ballona development seen on March 18. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News, Real Estate

Construction Wraps up at Vista Ballona Development

March 19, 2022

Read more
March 19, 2022

$33.7 million development will bring 50 units of affordable housing to Mar Vista By Dolores Quintana Community Corporation of Santa...
News, Real Estate

Amid a Worsening Drought Californians Using More Water

March 19, 2022

Read more
March 19, 2022

Megadrought in the state and the West seems to be what they call the “new normal” By Dolores Quintana According...

Photo: Facebook (@MayorOfLA).
News

Sen. Chuck Grassley Wants Garcetti Nomination Delayed

March 18, 2022

Read more
March 18, 2022

Senator privately investigating charges that Garcetti lied  By Dolores Quintana Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) is trying to delay the confirmation...
Crime, News

Federal Prosecutors Indict Two Men for Armed Robbery Spree Using Semi-Automatic Firearm to Rob Local 7-Elevens

March 17, 2022

Read more
March 17, 2022

Kyle Richard Williams and Colin Powell Lacey charged in connection to 2021 incidents By Sam Catanzaro A federal grand jury...

Photo: Getty.
Crime, News

Culver City Police Arrest Follow-Home Robbery Suspects

March 17, 2022

Read more
March 17, 2022

Khalil Thompson and Micah McDonald arrested in connection to March 11 robbery By Sam Catanzaro Culver City police have arrested...

Photo: City of Culver City.
News

Culver City Lifts COVID-19 Restrictions

March 17, 2022

Read more
March 17, 2022

City Council votes to rescind vaccine verification requirements and to resume in-person meetings By Sam Catanzaro This week Culver City...

Photo: 99ranch.com
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Westside’s First 99 Ranch Market Set to Open

March 17, 2022

Read more
March 17, 2022

1364 S. Westwood Boulevard location for Asian grocery store By Dolores Quintana The Westside’s first 99 Ranch Market–the popular Asian...

Olympic Boulevard between Bundy and Centinela. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News, Transportation, Upbeat Beat

Slower Speed Limits Approved for Westside Streets

March 16, 2022

Read more
March 16, 2022

Garcetti signs ordinance to lower speed limits on city streets By Sam Catanzaro Slower speed limits are officially coming to...

Photo: Getty
Crime, News

$30K Rolex Stolen in Culver City Follow-Home Robbery

March 15, 2022

Read more
March 15, 2022

CPPD searching for four suspects wanted in connection to March 11 incident By Sam Catanzaro Culver City police are searching...

Cafe Istanbul in Beverly Hills. Photo: Facebook.
Crime, News

Federal Prison Sentences for Two Men Who Targeted Turkish Victims in Hate Crime Attack on Local Restaurant

March 15, 2022

Read more
March 15, 2022

William Stepanyan and Harutyun Harry Chalikyan sentenced in connection to 2020 incident By Sam Catanzaro Two men last week were...
News, Opinion

$543,371.19: Political Contributions Explode in CD-11 Reset to Succeed Mike Bonin!

March 15, 2022

Read more
March 15, 2022

Candidate Traci Park leads in dollars raised, lends $30,000 to campaign Editor’s note: these figures are as March 8, 2022...
News, Real Estate, Transportation

UCLA Pushes for Adding Campus Station on Metro’s Proposed Sepulveda Rail Line

March 12, 2022

Read more
March 12, 2022

Studies show that it would be the busiest non-transfer station in the entire MetroRail system By Sam Catanzaro UCLA is...

A rendering of an office building planned for Culver City. Credit: Clive Wilkinson Architects.
News, Real Estate

Office Building Slated to Replace Former Culver City Auto Shop

March 11, 2022

Read more
March 11, 2022

Washington Boulevard development would bring 16,000 square feet of office space to Culver City By Dolores Quintana  A new proposal...

Rick Caruso. Photo: caruso.com.
News, Real Estate

Rick Caruso’s Mayoral Bid Might Cause Conflicts of Interest Due to His Real Estate Empire Holdings

March 11, 2022

Read more
March 11, 2022

Caruso has proposed to put his company into a blind trust  By Dolores Quintana Rick Caruso, candidate for Mayor in...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR