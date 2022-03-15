March 15, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Federal Prison Sentences for Two Men Who Targeted Turkish Victims in Hate Crime Attack on Local Restaurant

Cafe Istanbul in Beverly Hills. Photo: Facebook.

William Stepanyan and Harutyun Harry Chalikyan sentenced in connection to 2020 incident

By Sam Catanzaro

Two men last week were sentenced to federal prison on conspiracy and hate crime charges for attacking five victims inside a local family-owned Turkish restaurant in 2020 while shouting ethnic slurs, hurling chairs at the victims, and threatening to kill them.

William Stepanyan, 23, of Glendale was sentenced to five years in federal prison, and Harutyun Harry Chalikyan, 24, of Tujunga was sentenced to 15 months in prison. Both defendants pleaded guilty in October 2021 to one count of conspiracy and one count of committing a hate crime.

“These defendants were driven by hate, and their actions were deplorable,” said United States Attorney Tracy L. Wilkison. “The physical injuries and emotional trauma to the victims cannot be understated. We hope that the sentences handed down today will help vindicate those harms.”

In September 2020, long-simmering tensions in Turkish and Armenian communities escalated worldwide – including in the United States – in response to a war breaking out between Armenia and its Turkish-backed neighboring country, Azerbaijan.

According to court documents, the defendants, who identify as members of the Armenian American community, attacked the victims inside the restaurant– Café Istanbul restaurant located at 326 Beverly Drive –on November 4, 2020, because of their anger about Turkey’s support of Azerbaijan in its conflict with Armenia. Earlier that day, Stepanyan sent a text message saying that he planned to go “hunting for [T]urks.”

That evening, the defendants drove to the restaurant with a group of approximately nine individuals who planned to demonstrate outside the establishment because they considered it symbolic of Turkey. Upon arriving at the restaurant, Stepanyan and Chalikyan stormed inside, threw hard wooden chairs at the victims, smashed glassware, destroyed a plexiglass barrier, and overturned tables. One of the defendants asked the victims, “Are you Turkish?” and shouted, “We came to kill you!  We will kill you!”

During the attack, three victims were injured, including one individual who lost feeling in their legs and collapsed multiple times due to the injury. Also, during the attack, Stepanyan ripped out the restaurant’s computer terminals and stole a victim’s iPhone.

“The defendants violently attacked people inside a family-owned restaurant because of their perceived nationality,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division.

The attack caused at least $20,000 of damage to the restaurant and physically injured multiple victims.

“The victims in this case were brutally attacked by the defendants who trampled their civil rights and likely caused lasting psychological pain for nothing more than the perception of where they were born,” said Kristi Johnson, the Assistant Director in Charge of the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office. 

The defendants were ordered to pay $21,200 in restitution.

in Crime, News
Related Posts
News, Opinion

$543,371.19: Political Contributions Explode in CD-11 Reset to Succeed Mike Bonin!

March 15, 2022

Read more
March 15, 2022

Candidate Traci Park leads in dollars raised, lends $30,000 to campaign Editor’s note: these figures are as March 8, 2022...
News, Real Estate, Transportation

UCLA Pushes for Adding Campus Station on Metro’s Proposed Sepulveda Rail Line

March 12, 2022

Read more
March 12, 2022

Studies show that it would be the busiest non-transfer station in the entire MetroRail system By Sam Catanzaro UCLA is...

A rendering of an office building planned for Culver City. Credit: Clive Wilkinson Architects.
News, Real Estate

Office Building Slated to Replace Former Culver City Auto Shop

March 11, 2022

Read more
March 11, 2022

Washington Boulevard development would bring 16,000 square feet of office space to Culver City By Dolores Quintana  A new proposal...

Rick Caruso. Photo: caruso.com.
News, Real Estate

Rick Caruso’s Mayoral Bid Might Cause Conflicts of Interest Due to His Real Estate Empire Holdings

March 11, 2022

Read more
March 11, 2022

Caruso has proposed to put his company into a blind trust  By Dolores Quintana Rick Caruso, candidate for Mayor in...

United States Courthouse - Spring Street. Photo: U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California (Facebook).
Crime, News

Hollywood Executive Agrees to Plead Guilty to Fraud and Money Laundering Charges for Stealing Money from COVID Relief Program

March 11, 2022

Read more
March 11, 2022

The former chief executive of Aviron Pictures has agreed to plead guilty to federal fraud and money laundering charges, admitting...
News

Hot Prowl Residential Burglary Suspect Arrested in Culver City

March 11, 2022

Read more
March 11, 2022

Marvin Lemon arrested in connection to March 5 incident By Sam Catanzaro Culver City police recently arrested a hot prowl...

Socalo in Santa Monica. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Dining, News

Celebrate Woman-Owned Restaurants on Westside With Regarding Her Festival

March 10, 2022

Read more
March 10, 2022

Festival running through March 13 By Dolores Quintana The Regarding Her (Re: Her) Festival has returned in 2022 to celebrate...

Photo: Courtesy Equator Coffees
Dining, News, Opinion

Review: Equator Coffees Makes SoCal Debut in Culver City

March 9, 2022

Read more
March 9, 2022

Ivy Station location for popular NorCal shop now open  By Dolores Quintana Equator Coffees has finally come to Southern California...

Photo: Facebook (@ikesandwiches).
Dining, News

San Francisco-Based Sandwich Spot Coming to Marina del Rey

March 9, 2022

Read more
March 9, 2022

Marina del Rey shop in the works for Marina del Rey.  By Dolores Quintana Ike’s Love & Sandwiches is expanding...

Left to right: Nury Martinez, Kristin Crowley, Eric Garcetti and Ralph Terrazas. Photo: City of Los Angeles.
News

Kristin Crowley Is Confirmed by City Council as First Female LAFD Fire Chief

March 9, 2022

Read more
March 9, 2022

Crowley also to be first openly LGBTQ person to be chief By Dolores Quintnaa Kristin Crowley, current Deputy Chief of...

The Kirk Douglas Theatre in Culver City, circa 2004-2005.. Photo: Facebook (@CTGLA)/Theatre Archival Fellows.
Life and Arts, News, Upbeat Beat

Culver City’s Kirk Douglas Theatre Reopens

March 9, 2022

Read more
March 9, 2022

Theatre returns to Culver City landmark with world premiere of Alma’ By Sam Catanzaro After more than two years, the...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

Illegal Dumping Is the Focus of City Council’s Newest Approved Motions

March 8, 2022

Read more
March 8, 2022

Most of Councilmember Kevin de León’s Clean Streets Plan approved by lawmakers By Dolores Quintana City Councilmember Kevin de León,...

The intersection of La Cienega Boulevard and Obama Boulevard where at fatal hit-and-run took place last week. Photo: Google.
Crime, News, Transportation

LAPD Seek Suspect for Fatal Baldwin Hills Hit-and-Run

March 8, 2022

Read more
March 8, 2022

Detectives seek suspect wanted in connection to March 4 incident By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles Police Department detectives are asking...

Greg Goodyear. Photo: CCUSD.
News

Memorial for Greg Goodyear Set for March 18

March 8, 2022

Read more
March 8, 2022

Submitted by the Culver City Unified School District Memorial services for longtime Culver City High School football coach and former...
News, Video

The Future of EV Charging Stations in Santa Monica

March 7, 2022

Read more
March 7, 2022

The City of Santa Monica’s own Sustainability analyst discusses the future of the City’s EV Action Plan in this video...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR