$543,371.19: Political Contributions Explode in CD-11 Reset to Succeed Mike Bonin!

Candidate Traci Park leads in dollars raised, lends $30,000 to campaign

Editor’s note: these figures are as March 8, 2022

By Nick Antonicello

They say money is the mother’s milk of political campaigns and the dollars are now rolling in as the race clarifies and intensifies with the exit of Mike Bonin’s bid for a third and final term in this race for LA City Council come the June 7th Primary.

According to financial ethics reports filed with the City of Los Angeles, Venice attorney Traci Park has raised to date $203,845.64 of which $30,000 was a loan by the candidate.

Park reported $47,889.61 in expenditures leaving $164,048.75 cash on hand.

Several of Park’s contributors were from the legal community and in particular the firm of Burke, Williams & Sorensen where she is a partner.

Her total dollar amount of contributions was $173,845.64.

Several of her contributors were active petition gatherers for the Recall Bonin 2021 effort which complied some 26,000 signatures or 95% of the goal required to place the question on the ballot.

Many believe it was that number of valid petitions that drove the incumbent Mike Bonin out of the race for reelection deeming this third try virtually unwinnable.

The candidate also reported a $1,000 contribution to her campaign and here is a sampling of some of her notable donors:

West 7th Street Property, $1,000

Adam Carter, SNAP, $800

Pardee Properties of Venice, $800

Angela McGregor, A reporter for the website, The Westside Current, $262

Mark Ryavec, An unsuccessful 2017 candidate for LA City Council and former VNC Community Officer, $262.49

Dr. Robert Watkins, $820

William Simon, Jr, The 2002 Republican candidate for Governor of California, $800

Cynthia Simon, $800

Heidi Roberts, Homeless Advocate, $500

Maria Pacheco, GOOGLE, $800

In addition, several volunteers of the Bonin Recall 2021 effort were financial contributors as well:

Robin Murez, $800

Nico Ruderman, $800

Charles Rosin, $523.87

Christopher Cerbo, $239.38

Melissa MacFadyen, $262.49

Helen & Bert Fallon, $328

Allison Holdorff-Polhill, an unsuccessful candidate for the school board making her second attempt for public office has raised $110,053.65 with $47,032 in expenditures and $63,021.14 cash on hand.

A resident of the Palisades, Holdorff-Polhill reported contributions from a variety of notable individuals:

Matthew Royce, Architect and Member of the Land Use & Planning Committee of the Venice Neighborhood Council. $800

Michael Jensen, Attorney and Member of the Land Use & Planning Committee of the Venice Neighborhood Council, $100

DU Architects, Venice, $800

Bill Bloomfield, An Independent, 2012 Candidate for US Congress who was defeated by Incumbent Democrat Henry Waxman 54%-46%, $800

Martha Melvoin, Interior Designer, $800

Matthew Rodman, Furst Enterprises, $800

The total expenses for all candidates in CD-11 to date is $182,026.22 with a total cash on hand at $376,966.69 and the final field of candidates is far from formulated.

Millions are expected to be raised in this ever swelling field of council hopefuls to fill this council open seat thanks to Bonin’s withdrawal.

Nick Antonicello is an Editorial Page Contributor and is covering the 2022 CD-11 council race. A member of two standing committees of the Venice Neighborhood Council, he can be reached at (310) 621-3775 or via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com