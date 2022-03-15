March 15, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

$543,371.19: Political Contributions Explode in CD-11 Reset to Succeed Mike Bonin!

Candidate Traci Park leads in dollars raised, lends $30,000 to campaign

Editor’s note: these figures are as March 8, 2022

By Nick Antonicello

They say money is the mother’s milk of political campaigns and the dollars are now rolling in as the race clarifies and intensifies with the exit of Mike Bonin’s bid for a third and final term in this race for LA City Council come the June 7th Primary. 

According to financial ethics reports filed with the City of Los Angeles, Venice attorney Traci Park has raised to date $203,845.64 of which $30,000 was a loan by the candidate.

Park reported $47,889.61 in expenditures leaving $164,048.75 cash on hand.

Several of Park’s contributors were from the legal community and in particular the firm of Burke, Williams & Sorensen where she is a partner.

Her total dollar amount of contributions was $173,845.64.

Several of her contributors were active petition gatherers for the Recall Bonin 2021 effort which complied some 26,000 signatures or 95% of the goal required to place the question on the ballot. 

Many believe it was that number of valid petitions that drove the incumbent Mike Bonin out of the race for reelection deeming this third try virtually unwinnable.

The candidate also reported a $1,000 contribution to her campaign and here is a sampling of some of her notable donors:

West 7th Street Property, $1,000
Adam Carter, SNAP, $800
Pardee Properties of Venice, $800
Angela McGregor, A reporter for the website, The Westside Current, $262

Mark Ryavec, An unsuccessful 2017 candidate for LA City Council and former VNC Community Officer, $262.49
Dr. Robert Watkins, $820
William Simon, Jr, The 2002 Republican candidate for Governor of California, $800
Cynthia Simon, $800
Heidi Roberts, Homeless Advocate, $500
Maria Pacheco, GOOGLE, $800

In addition, several volunteers of the Bonin Recall 2021 effort were financial contributors as well:

Robin Murez, $800
Nico Ruderman, $800
Charles Rosin, $523.87
Christopher Cerbo, $239.38
Melissa MacFadyen, $262.49
Helen & Bert Fallon, $328

Allison Holdorff-Polhill, an unsuccessful candidate for the school board making her second attempt for public office has raised $110,053.65 with $47,032 in expenditures and $63,021.14 cash on hand.

A resident of the Palisades, Holdorff-Polhill reported contributions from a variety of notable individuals: 

  • Matthew Royce, Architect and Member of the Land Use & Planning Committee of the Venice Neighborhood Council. $800
  • Michael Jensen, Attorney and Member of the Land Use & Planning Committee of the Venice Neighborhood Council, $100
  • DU Architects, Venice, $800
  • Bill Bloomfield, An Independent, 2012 Candidate for US Congress who was defeated by Incumbent Democrat Henry Waxman 54%-46%, $800
  • Martha Melvoin, Interior Designer, $800
  • Matthew Rodman, Furst Enterprises, $800

The total expenses for all candidates in CD-11 to date is $182,026.22 with a total cash on hand at $376,966.69 and the final field of candidates is far from formulated.

Millions are expected to be raised in this ever swelling field of council hopefuls to fill this council open seat thanks to Bonin’s withdrawal.

Nick Antonicello is an Editorial Page Contributor and is covering the 2022 CD-11 council race. A member of two standing committees of the Venice Neighborhood Council, he can be reached at (310) 621-3775 or via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com

in News, Opinion
Related Posts
News, Real Estate, Transportation

UCLA Pushes for Adding Campus Station on Metro’s Proposed Sepulveda Rail Line

March 12, 2022

Read more
March 12, 2022

Studies show that it would be the busiest non-transfer station in the entire MetroRail system By Sam Catanzaro UCLA is...

A rendering of an office building planned for Culver City. Credit: Clive Wilkinson Architects.
News, Real Estate

Office Building Slated to Replace Former Culver City Auto Shop

March 11, 2022

Read more
March 11, 2022

Washington Boulevard development would bring 16,000 square feet of office space to Culver City By Dolores Quintana  A new proposal...

Rick Caruso. Photo: caruso.com.
News, Real Estate

Rick Caruso’s Mayoral Bid Might Cause Conflicts of Interest Due to His Real Estate Empire Holdings

March 11, 2022

Read more
March 11, 2022

Caruso has proposed to put his company into a blind trust  By Dolores Quintana Rick Caruso, candidate for Mayor in...

United States Courthouse - Spring Street. Photo: U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California (Facebook).
Crime, News

Hollywood Executive Agrees to Plead Guilty to Fraud and Money Laundering Charges for Stealing Money from COVID Relief Program

March 11, 2022

Read more
March 11, 2022

The former chief executive of Aviron Pictures has agreed to plead guilty to federal fraud and money laundering charges, admitting...
News

Hot Prowl Residential Burglary Suspect Arrested in Culver City

March 11, 2022

Read more
March 11, 2022

Marvin Lemon arrested in connection to March 5 incident By Sam Catanzaro Culver City police recently arrested a hot prowl...

Socalo in Santa Monica. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Dining, News

Celebrate Woman-Owned Restaurants on Westside With Regarding Her Festival

March 10, 2022

Read more
March 10, 2022

Festival running through March 13 By Dolores Quintana The Regarding Her (Re: Her) Festival has returned in 2022 to celebrate...

Photo: Courtesy Equator Coffees
Dining, News, Opinion

Review: Equator Coffees Makes SoCal Debut in Culver City

March 9, 2022

Read more
March 9, 2022

Ivy Station location for popular NorCal shop now open  By Dolores Quintana Equator Coffees has finally come to Southern California...

Photo: Facebook (@ikesandwiches).
Dining, News

San Francisco-Based Sandwich Spot Coming to Marina del Rey

March 9, 2022

Read more
March 9, 2022

Marina del Rey shop in the works for Marina del Rey.  By Dolores Quintana Ike’s Love & Sandwiches is expanding...

Left to right: Nury Martinez, Kristin Crowley, Eric Garcetti and Ralph Terrazas. Photo: City of Los Angeles.
News

Kristin Crowley Is Confirmed by City Council as First Female LAFD Fire Chief

March 9, 2022

Read more
March 9, 2022

Crowley also to be first openly LGBTQ person to be chief By Dolores Quintnaa Kristin Crowley, current Deputy Chief of...

The Kirk Douglas Theatre in Culver City, circa 2004-2005.. Photo: Facebook (@CTGLA)/Theatre Archival Fellows.
Life and Arts, News, Upbeat Beat

Culver City’s Kirk Douglas Theatre Reopens

March 9, 2022

Read more
March 9, 2022

Theatre returns to Culver City landmark with world premiere of Alma’ By Sam Catanzaro After more than two years, the...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

Illegal Dumping Is the Focus of City Council’s Newest Approved Motions

March 8, 2022

Read more
March 8, 2022

Most of Councilmember Kevin de León’s Clean Streets Plan approved by lawmakers By Dolores Quintana City Councilmember Kevin de León,...

The intersection of La Cienega Boulevard and Obama Boulevard where at fatal hit-and-run took place last week. Photo: Google.
Crime, News, Transportation

LAPD Seek Suspect for Fatal Baldwin Hills Hit-and-Run

March 8, 2022

Read more
March 8, 2022

Detectives seek suspect wanted in connection to March 4 incident By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles Police Department detectives are asking...

Greg Goodyear. Photo: CCUSD.
News

Memorial for Greg Goodyear Set for March 18

March 8, 2022

Read more
March 8, 2022

Submitted by the Culver City Unified School District Memorial services for longtime Culver City High School football coach and former...
News, Video

The Future of EV Charging Stations in Santa Monica

March 7, 2022

Read more
March 7, 2022

The City of Santa Monica’s own Sustainability analyst discusses the future of the City’s EV Action Plan in this video...
News, Real Estate

LA Lawmakers Direct City to Offer Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy First Right of Refusal Before Future Sales of Hillside Surplus Property

March 5, 2022

Read more
March 5, 2022

City Council motion applies to City-owned parcels By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles lawmakers have directed the city to offer the...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR