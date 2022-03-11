Hot Prowl Residential Burglary Suspect Arrested in Culver City

Marvin Lemon arrested in connection to March 5 incident

By Sam Catanzaro

Culver City police recently arrested a hot prowl residential burglary suspect.

According to the Culver City Police Department (CCPD), on March 5 around 6:40 a.m., officers received a call for service regarding a burglary of an occupied residence in the 4400 Block of Vinton Avenue.

“Upon officers’ arrival, the victim advised that she was awakened by a noise coming from her closet. Believing the noise may be one of her two children, the victim approached the closet. As the victim got close to the closet, a male suspect abruptly exited, ran past her, and exited the house through the front door. While inside the residence, the suspect stole a family heirloom watch with the family’s name in-scripted on the back,” CCPD said.

CCPD Detectives recovered video from the victim’s home surveillance cameras which captured the suspect climbing an exterior wall to gain entry to the backyard of the property. The suspect then forced open a back door to gain entry to the residence.

Detectives identified a possible suspect, who is currently on parole for robbery and was wanted by the Los Angeles Police Department for an additional robbery.

On March 8, the suspect was located and arrested. At the time of his arrest, the suspect, Marvin Lemon, a 23-year-old resident of Los Angeles, was wearing distinct clothing matching the clothing worn by the burglary suspect in the aforementioned video. The suspect was also in possession of the victim’s watch with their family name inscribed on it.

This case will be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for filing consideration.

Anyone with any information or questions regarding this incident, is asked to contact the Culver City Police Department’s Public Information Officer, Sergeant Eddie Baskaron at 310-253-6316.