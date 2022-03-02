March 3, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Popular Culver City Bagel Spot Reopens in New Spot

Pop’s Bagels at 9300 Culver Boulevard. Photo: Dolores Quintana

Pop’s Bagels now up and running at 9300 Culver Boulevard

By Dolores Quintana

Culver City has been waiting with baited breath and your patience has paid off. Pop’s Bagels is now open in their new Culver City Steps location at 9300 Culver Boulevard as reported by Eater.com. Best of all, not only can you pick up their hot and fresh bagels, now you can pick up pastries as well just like you can at their Brentwood location.

 You can get a single bagel and you have your choice of plain, everything, sesame, poppyseed and cinnamon raisin or you can order a dozen for $27. Gluten free baked bagels, plain, sesame or everything, can be purchased in dozens for $30. 

You have your choice of spreads, salted butter or avocado, their famous homemade buttermilk cream cheese, or scallion, veggie or jalapeno cream cheese. Lox is available as a topping spread as is Spero vegan sunflower cream cheese, nut free and available smoked or herbed,  and a homemade vegan cashew spread made with coconut yogurt. Cream cheese spreads are also available by the pound. You can get sliced avocado and bacon or jam  added to a bagel sandwich for an additional charge but there is no charge for adding toppings of tomatoes, onion, cucumbers and capers on a bagel with spreads.

Pop’s has daily specials like B.A.C or bacon bits amdsliced avocado topped with your choice of cream cheese and black pepper which is Pop’s favorite.  You can get deli favorites like bagels topped with Nova Lox and smoked whitefish or a tarragon chicken salad. Most intriguing is their addition of a Babka French toast sold only on the weekends. The french toast consists of “their homemade chocolate Babka bread soaked in custard and griddled crispy on the outside. Served with a little whipped cream.” Sounds heavenly. 

Pops is known for making hand rolled bagels using organic barley malt that they boil in their kitchen every morning and then transport to their locations to be baked fresh each day. They only bake in small batches to ensure their bagels are fresh, so quantities are limited to six during peak hours but you can always order in larger quantities in advance through their website.

