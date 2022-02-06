Five-Story Development Planned in Rancho Park

Developer seeks to demolish pair of commercial buildings on Pico

By Dolores Quintana

A five-story mixed-use development could be coming to Pico Boulevard in Rancho Park.

Developer Brennen Hakimian and designer Warren Techentin Architecture are in the process of applying for approval to demolish two commercial buildings at 10614 W. Pico Boulevard as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. This would clear the way for the construction of a five-story apartment building with 50 apartments, 5,900 square feet of ground-floor retail space, and 49 parking spaces in an underground parking lot.

The project has applied for Transit-Oriented Communities incentives that would allow such a large building to be built in an area that would normally be against zoning regulations. As a part of this incentive, the developers would only be required to reserve five studio units for deed-restricted status at the extremely low income level.

WTARCH’s design is the familiar and popular podium style with exteriors of flat stucco and blue tile with tenant amenities such as a rooftop deck, a courtyard, a gym and a recreation room.