February 3, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Popular Playa del Rey Restaurant Reopens

Photo: Facebook (@eatwinsome).

Whimsical Winsome Restaurant back up and running in Playa del Rey

By Dolores Quintana

A popular vegan and wine spot in Playa del Rey is back up and running. 

Winsome, the all-day restaurant that has vegetarian, vegan and gluten free options which you may have known from Echo Park has moved to Playa Del Rey. The original location closed in 2019, so it’s been a while, but they are definitely back. You can find their new location at 6080 Center Drive and the restaurant is now open for delivery through Doordash, Grubhub and Postmates and contactless to go options and catering available on their website.

They announced their official opening this week on their Instagram page. You can find snacks like grilled edamame with truffled salsa verde, salads like avocado salad with charred broccolini or farro salad on their menu. You can also find IFC chicken sandwiches with garam masala and a grass fed burger as well as roasted tofu with cilantro curry and a bavette steak as lunch and dinner options. 

The restaurant has canned cocktails, 2 servings per 8 ounce can, including a Spicy Marg, a Bloody Negroni, a “Pimms” Cup, and wine list of pink, red, sparkling and white wine options by the bottle. The restaurant has aguas frescas, coffee drinks, Kimono Yuzu-Ade, Kombucha, Mexican Coke, and Topo Chico on their non-alcoholic beverage list. 

Owners Marc Rose and Med Abrous also own staple of Los Angeles New York-style Chinese restaurant, Genghis Cohen.

