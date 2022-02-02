February 3, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

LA Rams-Themed Donuts Available at Westside Donut Spot for Superbowl Weekend

Photo: Facebook (@primosdonuts).

Support the Rams at Primo’s for the next weekends

By Dolores Quintana

If you are rooting for the Rams to win the Superbowl and you need some Blue and Gold Donuts to show the world that the Rams are your team, look no further than Primo’s Donuts as reported by Toddrickallen.com. 

For the next two weekends, Primo’s has their delicious donuts shaped like a football with the Rams team colors as a limited edition item. You can order them on Primo’s website here. Never fear, even if you need a large quantity like over six dozen, Primo’s can get them to you through their catering and events page here with 24 hours’ notice. 

You can have your Superbowl donuts delivered through all of your favorite food delivery apps, Grubhub, Doordash, Postmates and UberEats or you can pick them up yourself at either of Primo’s locations at 2918 Sawtelle Boulevard or at their newest location in Westwood at 10948 Weyburn Avenue.

in Dining, News
Related Posts
Three pumpjacks at Inglewood Oil Field, as seen from Baldwin Hills Scenic Overlook. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
News

Los Angeles Takes First Steps to Eliminate Oil Drilling

February 1, 2022

Read more
February 1, 2022

City declares all oil and gas operations in the City a non-conforming land use By Sam Catanzaro.  Los Angeles is...
Crime, News

Apparent Mass Shooting Threat Canceles UCLA in-Person Classes

February 1, 2022

Read more
February 1, 2022

Update: Colorado law enforcement officials have announced that the individual who made threats of a possible shooting at UCLA is...

The scene of Febuary 17, 2021 fatal crash at Olympic and Overland that killed 17-year-old Monique Munoz. Photo: LAPD West Traffic Division (Facebook).
News, Transportation

Despite Vision Zero Traffic Deaths in LA Are Soaring

February 1, 2022

Read more
February 1, 2022

2021 deadliest year in nearly two decades for pedestrians in LA By Sam Catanzaro In 2015, Los Angeles Mayor Eric...
Education, News

CCUSD Mourns the Passing of Coach Nak

January 31, 2022

Read more
January 31, 2022

Submitted by CCUSD The CCUSD Family mourns the passing last week of Tom Nakayama, a longtime math teacher at Culver...

Photo: Getty Images
Crime, News

Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Attempting to Breach Cockpit then Jumping from Departing Airplane at LAX

January 27, 2022

Read more
January 27, 2022

Luis Armando Victoria Dominguez, 34, of La Paz, Mexico, sentenced to 18 months in federal prison By Sam Catanzaro A...

Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin (right) and Mayor Eric Garcetti (left). Photo: Facebook.
News

Local Stakeholders React to Bonin’s Decision Not to Seek Reelection

January 27, 2022

Read more
January 27, 2022

Allies and opponents of City Councilmember Mike Bonin weigh in  By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin’s decision...

Photo: Hyatt.com
Dining, News

Rooftop LAX Views at New Bar and Restaurant

January 27, 2022

Read more
January 27, 2022

Hyatt House LAX now open By Dolores Quintana A new bar and restaurant has opened with rooftop views of LAX. ...

A double smashburger from Shake Shack. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Dining, Food & Drink

Shake Shack is Finally Open in Culver City

January 26, 2022

Read more
January 26, 2022

Westfield Culver City now open By Dolores Quintana Shake Shack has officially landed in Culver City.  The Westfield Culver City...

Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin. Photo: Facebook.
News

Bonin Drops Out of City Council Race

January 26, 2022

Read more
January 26, 2022

Councilmember cites chronic depression in Wednesday announcement By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin has announced that he...

Sarah Catania; Dancer: Alaya Turnbough; from Donna Sternberg & Dancers “Art Speaks" at City Hall in Culver City. Photo: City of Culver City.
Life and Arts, News, Upbeat Beat

23 Arts Organizations Awarded Culver City Performing Arts Grants

January 26, 2022

Read more
January 26, 2022

On December 10, 2021, the City Council of the City of Culver City awarded a total of $170,015 in 2022...
News, Video

Current Progress of Permanent Veteran Housing on The West LA VA Campus

January 26, 2022

Read more
January 26, 2022

VA representatives give a tour of the current progress and future plans for permanent veteran housing on the West LA...
Education, News

Message from CCUSD Superintendent Following Week of Canceled Classes

January 25, 2022

Read more
January 25, 2022

The following is a January 24 message from Culver City Unified School District Superintendent Quoc Tran in relation to schools...
News, Video

City Breaks Ground on Water Self-Sufficiency Project

January 24, 2022

Read more
January 24, 2022

City Representative Sunny Wang explains what the new improvements to the Arcadia Water Treatment Plant will mean for local residents..Video...

Rendering: Plus Architects.
News, Real Estate

Six Story Mixed-Use Apartment Building Approved in Palms

January 21, 2022

Read more
January 21, 2022

Project to replace building that went up in flames on Venice Boulevard By Dolores Quintana After five years (and a...

Photo: Getty Images
News, Real Estate

Westside Home Prices Rising?

January 21, 2022

Read more
January 21, 2022

Redfin report shows 11.1 percent increase in median home prices By Dolores Quintana Are Westside home prices rising?  On the...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR