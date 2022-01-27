January 27, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Rooftop LAX Views at New Bar and Restaurant

Photo: Hyatt.com

Hyatt House LAX now open

By Dolores Quintana

A new bar and restaurant has opened with rooftop views of LAX. 

Hyatt House LAX has now opened and features four different opportunities to get meals or snacks while at the Hyatt Hotel that services LAX, according to their website. You can find a morning meal or adult beverage at the Breakfast at Greenleaf Kitchen & Cocktails restaurant, Monday through Friday from 6:00 a.m to 9:00 a.m. or on Saturday or Sunday from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. The website describes the restaurant this way, “Wake up to breakfast served every day at the Greenleaf Kitchen & Cocktails, including an inviting selection of hot and cold items that are free with your stay. Pair your breakfast with coffee, milk, juice, or tea.

For more breakfast and midday to early evening food options, Greenleaf Kitchen & Cocktails is there to take care of you. The website describes the food at Greenleaf this way, “Greenleaf Kitchen & Cocktails inspires healthy communities across Los Angeles, by offering the finest and freshest local ingredients to create a modern lifestyle experience. Greenleaf offers an unwavering commitment to provide flavorful and fresh dining options, including an extensive craft cocktail menu.” Greenleaf is open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. daily.

H Market is there for grab and go meals, snacks and beverages 24 hours a day. The website states H Market’s mission in this way, “Whether you’re looking for grab-and-go snacks or groceries to prepare in your room’s kitchen, our 24-hour guest market has you covered.”

ShoresLAX is the final destination in the Hyatt House LAX and their website describes the restaurant and bar this way. ShoresLAX is a destination rooftop restaurant and bar showcasing delicious California Coastal Cuisine and Cocktails with a polished Southern California vibe.  Dine and sip on cocktails with unprecedented views of LAX runways, downtown Los Angeles and the Hollywood Sign.” Shores LAX is open from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m daily.

in Dining, News
Related Posts
A double smashburger from Shake Shack. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Dining, Food & Drink

Shake Shack is Finally Open in Culver City

January 26, 2022

Read more
January 26, 2022

Westfield Culver City now open By Dolores Quintana Shake Shack has officially landed in Culver City.  The Westfield Culver City...

Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin. Photo: Facebook.
News

Bonin Drops Out of City Council Race

January 26, 2022

Read more
January 26, 2022

Councilmember cites chronic depression in Wednesday announcement By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin has announced that he...

Sarah Catania; Dancer: Alaya Turnbough; from Donna Sternberg & Dancers “Art Speaks" at City Hall in Culver City. Photo: City of Culver City.
Life and Arts, News, Upbeat Beat

23 Arts Organizations Awarded Culver City Performing Arts Grants

January 26, 2022

Read more
January 26, 2022

On December 10, 2021, the City Council of the City of Culver City awarded a total of $170,015 in 2022...
News, Video

Current Progress of Permanent Veteran Housing on The West LA VA Campus

January 26, 2022

Read more
January 26, 2022

VA representatives give a tour of the current progress and future plans for permanent veteran housing on the West LA...
Education, News

Message from CCUSD Superintendent Following Week of Canceled Classes

January 25, 2022

Read more
January 25, 2022

The following is a January 24 message from Culver City Unified School District Superintendent Quoc Tran in relation to schools...
News, Video

City Breaks Ground on Water Self-Sufficiency Project

January 24, 2022

Read more
January 24, 2022

City Representative Sunny Wang explains what the new improvements to the Arcadia Water Treatment Plant will mean for local residents..Video...

Rendering: Plus Architects.
News, Real Estate

Six Story Mixed-Use Apartment Building Approved in Palms

January 21, 2022

Read more
January 21, 2022

Project to replace building that went up in flames on Venice Boulevard By Dolores Quintana After five years (and a...

Photo: Getty Images
News, Real Estate

Westside Home Prices Rising?

January 21, 2022

Read more
January 21, 2022

Redfin report shows 11.1 percent increase in median home prices By Dolores Quintana Are Westside home prices rising?  On the...

Geoffrey Eldridge Hull in front of a Bentley from his Instagram account. Photo: ice.gov.
Crime, News

Baldwin Hills Man Pleads Guilty to Luxury Car Fraud

January 21, 2022

Read more
January 21, 2022

Geoffrey Eldridge Hull Pleads Guilty to Criminal Charge for Fraudulently Obtaining Luxury Cars from Victims Who Wanted Out of Their...

LAFD Fire Chief Nominee Kristin Crowley: Photo: LAFD
News

Kristin Crowley Nominated as L.A.’S First Female Fire Chief

January 20, 2022

Read more
January 20, 2022

Ralph Terrazas announces retirement By Sam Catanzaro Officials this week announced that Fire Chief Ralph Terrazas will retire after nearly...

Photo: Facebook (@TotalWineAndMore).
Dining, News

Culver City Getting New Wine Store

January 19, 2022

Read more
January 19, 2022

Total Wine & More coming to Culver City By Dolores Quintana Culver City is getting a new wine shop.  Total...

Shawn Laval Smith seen at a 7-Eleven shortly after the death of Brianna Kupfer. Photo: LAPD.
Crime, News

Arrest Made in Murder of Brianna Kupfer

January 19, 2022

Read more
January 19, 2022

Shawn Laval Smith in police custody By Sam Catanzaro Police have arrested a man suspected of the murder of Brianna...

Shawn Laval Smith seen at a 7-Eleven shortly after the death of Brianna Kupfer. Photo: LAPD.
Crime, News

Police ID Suspect Wanted for Murder of Brianna Kupfer

January 19, 2022

Read more
January 19, 2022

UPDATE: Shawn Laval Smith, the suspect responsible for the murder of Brianna Kupfer is in custody, after being located and...

Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin. Photo: Facebook.
News

LA City Clerk Fails to Verify Enough Signatures to Allow Bonin Recall to Move Forward

January 19, 2022

Read more
January 19, 2022

Final tally 1,350 signatures short of required amount  By Dolores Quintana The group that attempted to recall Los Angeles City...

Myka Miller, Guitar Center Music Foundation executive director and Laura Negrete, Santa Monica City Councilmember and co-owner of Santa Monica Music Center. Photo courtesy of Guitar Center.
News, Upbeat Beat

Guitar Center Replaces Instruments Stolen in Santa Monica Music Center Robbery

January 18, 2022

Read more
January 18, 2022

Instruments replaced after store’s third recent robbery By Dolores Quintana Guitar Center has replaced the instruments stolen in the robbery...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR