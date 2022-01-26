VA representatives give a tour of the current progress and future plans for permanent veteran housing on the West LA VA campus as outlined in the Draft Master Plan 2022.
.
Brought to you by IDI clothing.
Current Progress Permanent Veteran Housing on The West LA VA Campus
VA representatives give a tour of the current progress and future plans for permanent veteran housing on the West LA VA campus as outlined in the Draft Master Plan 2022.
Message from CCUSD Superintendent Following Week of Canceled Classes
The following is a January 24 message from Culver City Unified School District Superintendent Quoc Tran in relation to schools...
Original Hot Dog on a Stick on Track for Remodel
January 25, 2022 Juliet Lemar
After 75 years of business the original Hot Dog on a Stick in Santa Monica is set to be demolished...
City Breaks Ground on Water Self-Sufficiency Project
January 24, 2022 Juliet Lemar
City Representative Sunny Wang explains what the new improvements to the Arcadia Water Treatment Plant will mean for local residents..Video...
Six Story Mixed-Use Apartment Building Approved in Palms
January 21, 2022 Staff Report
Project to replace building that went up in flames on Venice Boulevard By Dolores Quintana After five years (and a...
Westside Home Prices Rising?
January 21, 2022 Staff Report
Redfin report shows 11.1 percent increase in median home prices By Dolores Quintana Are Westside home prices rising? On the...
Baldwin Hills Man Pleads Guilty to Luxury Car Fraud
January 21, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Geoffrey Eldridge Hull Pleads Guilty to Criminal Charge for Fraudulently Obtaining Luxury Cars from Victims Who Wanted Out of Their...
Kristin Crowley Nominated as L.A.’S First Female Fire Chief
January 20, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Ralph Terrazas announces retirement By Sam Catanzaro Officials this week announced that Fire Chief Ralph Terrazas will retire after nearly...
Culver City Getting New Wine Store
Total Wine & More coming to Culver City By Dolores Quintana Culver City is getting a new wine shop. Total...
Arrest Made in Murder of Brianna Kupfer
January 19, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Shawn Laval Smith in police custody By Sam Catanzaro Police have arrested a man suspected of the murder of Brianna...
Police ID Suspect Wanted for Murder of Brianna Kupfer
UPDATE: Shawn Laval Smith, the suspect responsible for the murder of Brianna Kupfer is in custody, after being located and...
Santa Monica Outdoors Program Extended Without Fees
January 19, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Santa Monica Outdoors program has been extended for local businesses. Hear from a city official and local restaurant owner about...
Market Report: Beauty Meets Flavor with Edible Flowers
January 19, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Edible Flowers can add flavor, beauty, and some have medicinal benefits. Learn about three types of Edible Flowers at the...
LA City Clerk Fails to Verify Enough Signatures to Allow Bonin Recall to Move Forward
Final tally 1,350 signatures short of required amount By Dolores Quintana The group that attempted to recall Los Angeles City...
Guitar Center Replaces Instruments Stolen in Santa Monica Music Center Robbery
January 18, 2022 Staff Report
Instruments replaced after store’s third recent robbery By Dolores Quintana Guitar Center has replaced the instruments stolen in the robbery...
World’s Largest Wildlife Crossing Set to Break Ground
January 18, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Crossing over the 101 Freeway set to break ground this spring By Sam Catanzaro The world’s largest wildlife crossing will...
NEWSLETTER
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!
RECENT POSTS
Current Progress Permanent Veteran Housing on The West LA VA Campus
VA representatives give a tour of the current progress and future plans for permanent veteran housing on the West LA...Read more
POPULAR
Current Progress Permanent Veteran Housing on The West LA VA Campus
VA representatives give a tour of the current progress and future plans for permanent veteran housing on the West LA...Read more