Current Progress Permanent Veteran Housing on The West LA VA Campus

VA representatives give a tour of the current progress and future plans for permanent veteran housing on the West LA VA campus as outlined in the Draft Master Plan 2022.
.
Related Posts
Education, News

Message from CCUSD Superintendent Following Week of Canceled Classes

January 25, 2022

January 25, 2022

The following is a January 24 message from Culver City Unified School District Superintendent Quoc Tran in relation to schools...
Food & Drink, Video

Original Hot Dog on a Stick on Track for Remodel

January 25, 2022

January 25, 2022

After 75 years of business the original Hot Dog on a Stick in Santa Monica is set to be demolished...
News, Video

City Breaks Ground on Water Self-Sufficiency Project

January 24, 2022

January 24, 2022

City Representative Sunny Wang explains what the new improvements to the Arcadia Water Treatment Plant will mean for local residents..Video...

Rendering: Plus Architects.
News, Real Estate

Six Story Mixed-Use Apartment Building Approved in Palms

January 21, 2022

January 21, 2022

Project to replace building that went up in flames on Venice Boulevard By Dolores Quintana After five years (and a...

Photo: Getty Images
News, Real Estate

Westside Home Prices Rising?

January 21, 2022

January 21, 2022

Redfin report shows 11.1 percent increase in median home prices By Dolores Quintana Are Westside home prices rising?  On the...

Geoffrey Eldridge Hull in front of a Bentley from his Instagram account. Photo: ice.gov.
Crime, News

Baldwin Hills Man Pleads Guilty to Luxury Car Fraud

January 21, 2022

January 21, 2022

Geoffrey Eldridge Hull Pleads Guilty to Criminal Charge for Fraudulently Obtaining Luxury Cars from Victims Who Wanted Out of Their...

LAFD Fire Chief Nominee Kristin Crowley: Photo: LAFD
News

Kristin Crowley Nominated as L.A.’S First Female Fire Chief

January 20, 2022

January 20, 2022

Ralph Terrazas announces retirement By Sam Catanzaro Officials this week announced that Fire Chief Ralph Terrazas will retire after nearly...

Photo: Facebook (@TotalWineAndMore).
Dining, News

Culver City Getting New Wine Store

January 19, 2022

January 19, 2022

Total Wine & More coming to Culver City By Dolores Quintana Culver City is getting a new wine shop.  Total...

Shawn Laval Smith seen at a 7-Eleven shortly after the death of Brianna Kupfer. Photo: LAPD.
Crime, News

Arrest Made in Murder of Brianna Kupfer

January 19, 2022

January 19, 2022

Shawn Laval Smith in police custody By Sam Catanzaro Police have arrested a man suspected of the murder of Brianna...

Shawn Laval Smith seen at a 7-Eleven shortly after the death of Brianna Kupfer. Photo: LAPD.
Crime, News

Police ID Suspect Wanted for Murder of Brianna Kupfer

January 19, 2022

January 19, 2022

UPDATE: Shawn Laval Smith, the suspect responsible for the murder of Brianna Kupfer is in custody, after being located and...
Food & Drink, Video

Santa Monica Outdoors Program Extended Without Fees

January 19, 2022

January 19, 2022

Santa Monica Outdoors program has been extended for local businesses. Hear from a city official and local restaurant owner about...
Food & Drink, Video

Market Report: Beauty Meets Flavor with Edible Flowers

January 19, 2022

January 19, 2022

Edible Flowers can add flavor, beauty, and some have medicinal benefits. Learn about three types of Edible Flowers at the...

Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin. Photo: Facebook.
News

LA City Clerk Fails to Verify Enough Signatures to Allow Bonin Recall to Move Forward

January 19, 2022

January 19, 2022

Final tally 1,350 signatures short of required amount  By Dolores Quintana The group that attempted to recall Los Angeles City...

Myka Miller, Guitar Center Music Foundation executive director and Laura Negrete, Santa Monica City Councilmember and co-owner of Santa Monica Music Center. Photo courtesy of Guitar Center.
News, Upbeat Beat

Guitar Center Replaces Instruments Stolen in Santa Monica Music Center Robbery

January 18, 2022

January 18, 2022

Instruments replaced after store’s third recent robbery By Dolores Quintana Guitar Center has replaced the instruments stolen in the robbery...

An aerial rendering of the Liberty Canyon Wildlife Crossing. Credit: Living Habitats.
News, Upbeat Beat

World’s Largest Wildlife Crossing Set to Break Ground

January 18, 2022

January 18, 2022

Crossing over the 101 Freeway set to break ground this spring By Sam Catanzaro The world’s largest wildlife crossing will...

