23 Arts Organizations Awarded Culver City Performing Arts Grants

On December 10, 2021, the City Council of the City of Culver City awarded a total of $170,015 in 2022 Performing Arts Grants as recommended by the City’s Cultural Affairs Commission. Twenty-three non-profit arts organizations will receive grants to present theatre, dance, and music performances from January to December 2022. These performances will take place at various locations throughout Culver City and will maintain all current health and safety measures.

“In these challenging times, the importance of the arts in all forms cannot be understated. Theatre, dance, music and other arts connect us to the world and to each other. Congratulations to this year’s grantees! We know that our investment in you will result in huge dividends for the community at large,” said Dr. Daniel Lee, Culver City Mayor.

Performing Arts Grant Recipients

The following organizations received grants for performances in 2022:

The Actors’ Gang

BrockusRED Dance

Center Theatre Group

Contra-Tiempo

Culver City Public Theatre

Culver City Symphony Orchestra

Donna Sternberg & Dancers

Emersion Music

Heidi Duckler Dance

Invertigo Dance Theatre

Jazz Bakery

Kontrapunktus Neo-Baroque Orchestra

Los Angeles Choreographers and Dancers

Los Angeles Doctors Symphony Orchestra

Los Angeles Women’s Theatre Festival

Luminario Ballet

MashUp Contemporary Dance Company

PALEF (Performing Arts for Life and Education Foundation)

Rogue Artists Ensemble

Symphonic Jazz Orchestra

Synchromy

VOX Femina Los Angeles

Westside Youth Orchestra

About the Performing Arts Grant Program

The Culver City Performing Arts Grant Program was established in 1994 as part of the City’s Art in Public Places Program, offering project grants to non-profit performing arts organizations in Los Angeles County. Under the purview of the City’s Cultural Affairs Commission, the grant program supports local arts organizations and provides Culver City audiences with enriching and accessible cultural opportunities. Funding for the annual program is allocated from the City’s Cultural Trust Fund. The 2022 grant program is also funded by contributions from the Culver City Arts Foundation and Sony Pictures Entertainment.