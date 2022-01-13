January 14, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Bonin One of Two Councilmembers to Vote Against Anti-Camping Enforcement

Photo: Sam Catanzaro

City Council votives to enforce its anti-camping ordinance at 58 new locations

By Sam Catanzaro

Councilmember Mike Bonin was one of two members of the Los Angeles City Council to vote against enforcing anti-camping laws this week,  claiming that these rules “make us less safe  and make homelessness worse.” 

On Wednesday, Los Angeles City Council voted to enforce its anti-camping ordinance at 58 new locations across the city, allowing enforcement at MacArthur Park, as well as 27 other locations in Councilman Gil Cedillo’s district, 22 locations in Councilman Joe Buscaino’s district and seven locations in Councilman Kevin de Leon’s district. 

The regulations went into effect September 3, 2021, prohibit sleeping, sitting, camping and blocking the public right of way within 500 feet of “sensitive” places, including schools, daycare centers, parks, public libraries and underpasses and within 1,000 feet of a facility opened after Jan. 1, 2018, that provides shelter, safe sleeping, safe parking or navigation centers for persons experiencing homelessness.

Under the ordinance, City Council must pass a resolution to establish a specific area for enforcement, posts signage stating the date that the ordinance will be enforced for an area. In addition, the law is intended to be complemented with street engagement, including offering shelter to people living in a designated area. 

The rules were initially approved by City Council over the summer with supporters citing the pressing need for action on the homelessness crisis. Opponents, however, claim it criminalizes homelessness at a time when Los Angeles doesn’t have sufficient shelter or housing for its unhoused population. Among the most vocal opponents of the ordinance is Councilmember Bonin, who represents much of the Westside, and Councilmember Nithya Raman On Wednesday, Bonin took to Twitter to speak out against the law. 

“Many people — including my political opponents — are demanding I support and implement laws that criminalize sitting and lying down in ever larger portions of our city. But these laws take us backwards, make us less safe, and make homelessness worse. Unhoused people are disproportionately the `victims’ of crime — and no official has the power (or desire) to prevent police from investigating criminal acts. But statutes like 41.18 criminalize not so much an act as the very `state’ of being unhoused,” Bonin wrote. 

Proponents of the law, however, say that people can relocate from enforcement zones to other areas of the city and that the ordinance intends to control the blight of encampments and keep them away from places with children and other “sensitive” locations.

in News
Related Posts
Sweet Flower Westwood. Photo: sweetflower.com (Annie Meisel Photography)
News

Culver City Set to Get First Marijuana Dispensary

January 13, 2022

Read more
January 13, 2022

Sweet Flower to open January 21  By Sam Catanzaro Culver City is set to get its first marijuana dispensary.  As...

Photo: Facebook (@CulverCityPoliceDepartment).
Crime, News

Arrest Made After Gun Shots Fired Westfield Culver City Mall Parking Lot

January 11, 2022

Read more
January 11, 2022

Suspect arrested in connection to January 8 incident Culver City police recently arrested a person for firing shots in the...
News, Westside Wellness

Cedars-Sinai Urges Blood Donations

January 11, 2022

Read more
January 11, 2022

As 2022 begins, Cedars-Sinai is facing a critical blood shortage and is encouraging prospective donors to give blood as soon...

A rendering of the Crenshaw Crossing development. Credit: Crenshaw Crossing.
News, Real Estate

Baldwin Hills Development Set to Bring 401 Apartments and Retail to Neighborhood

January 7, 2022

Read more
January 7, 2022

Crenshaw Crossing development approved by LA City Planning Commission A development is set to bring 401 units of housing and...
Crime, News

Two Minors Arrested in Connection to Culver City Armed Robberies

January 7, 2022

Read more
January 7, 2022

Two minors were recently arrested by police in Culver City for multiple armed street robberies in the Hayden Tract. According...

A Westside Food Bank drive-thru food pantry at the West LA Veterans Administration. Photo: Facebook (@westsidefoodbank).
News, Westside Wellness

Interview: Westside Food Bank Adapting to Challenges of the Pandemic

January 4, 2022

Read more
January 4, 2022

An interview with Bruce Rankin, Executive Director of The Westside Food Bank By Dolores Quintana We spoke to Bruce Rankin,...

Photo: Twitter (@Schwarzenegger).
News, Upbeat Beat

Arnold Schwarzenegger Donates 25 Tiny Homes for Veterans at West Los Angeles VA

January 4, 2022

Read more
January 4, 2022

$25k donation facilitates purchasing and building of 25 tiny homes Former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger recently donated 25 tiny homes...

The West Edge development underway near Expo/Bundy station. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Development, News

More Housing Coming to Westside After City Wins Lawsuit

January 3, 2022

Read more
January 3, 2022

Exposition Corridor Transit Neighborhood Plan challenges rejected by court By Sam Catanzaro The City of Los Angeles recently won a...
Crime, News

New Year’s Eve Robbery Suspects Sought by Culver City Police

January 3, 2022

Read more
January 3, 2022

Culver City police are searching for two men wanted for holding up a 7-Eleven at gunpoint on New Year’s Eve. ...

Photo: City of Santa Monica.
News

Lawmakers Look to Curb ‘Growing Wall of Illegal Vendors’ on Santa Monica Pier

December 29, 2021

Read more
December 29, 2021

“This issue isn’t about illegal vending, it’s about our community values,” says Councilmember Lana Negrete  By Dolores Quintana and Sam...
News

Culver City’s Top Articles of 2021

December 27, 2021

Read more
December 27, 2021

From COVID-19 and development to crime and politics as usual, 2021 was a busy year in the Culver City-area’s news...
News

Culver City Reminds Residents ﻿About Christmas Tree Recycling

December 21, 2021

Read more
December 21, 2021

Culver City’s Public Works Environmental Programs and Operations Division would like to remind you to please consider how you and...

The new LA County District 3 map. Credit: LA County (Official).
News

New LA County District for the Westside More Conservative

December 20, 2021

Read more
December 20, 2021

Sheila Kuehl decries new District 3 By Dolores Quintana and Sam Catanzaro Last week a new map for LA County...

Culver City police arrest a man who had held his ex-girlfriend hostage. Photo: CCPD.
Crime, News

Culver City Police Arrest Man for Holding Ex-Girlfriend Hostage

December 20, 2021

Read more
December 20, 2021

Arrest made last week after three hours of negotiations  By Sam Catanzaro Culver City police recently arrested a man who...

Photo: Getty
News, Real Estate

Stagnant Rent Growth Forecasted for Westside Cities and Neighborhoods

December 17, 2021

Read more
December 17, 2021

Lusk Center for Real Estate at USC releases annual study By Dolores Quintana The Lusk Center for Real Estate at...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR