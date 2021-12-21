Culver City Reminds Residents ﻿About Christmas Tree Recycling

Culver City’s Public Works Environmental Programs and Operations Division would like to remind you to please consider how you and your family can Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle in your home this holiday season.

Christmas Tree Recycling Dates: December 26th, 2021 through January 31, 2022

CLICK HERE to learn How to dispose of your Holiday Tree.

Trees will be collected at no charge. Prepare your tree for collection by removing all plastic containers, metal stands and bars, ornaments, lights and the bulk of tinsel. Flocked trees, or trees coated with a fire retardant, will be accepted. All homes, duplexes, apartment buildings, and condominiums will have a chance to PARK the TREE for Free. Fox Hills Park, Syd Kronenthal, Culver West Park and Veterans Park will have a bin available to drop off your tree from December 26, 2021-January 31, 2022.

Residents can also cut up their tree and place it in the green waste bin for pickup on their regular refuse, recycling and organics waste collection service day.

Submitted by the City of Culver City