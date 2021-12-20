December 21, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Culver City Police Arrest Man for Holding Ex-Girlfriend Hostage

Culver City police arrest a man who had held his ex-girlfriend hostage. Photo: CCPD.

Arrest made last week after three hours of negotiations 

By Sam Catanzaro

Culver City police recently arrested a man who had held his ex-girlfriend hostage.  

According to the Culver City Police Department (CCPD), ​​on December 13t at 7:32 a.m., officers responded to a residence in the 4000 Block of Lincoln Avenue regarding a call of a welfare check. 

“Upon the officers’ arrival, they were met by a woman who explained that her ex-boyfriend forced entry into her home late last evening and held her hostage against her will throughout the night,” the CCPD said. “At some point during the evening, the ex-boyfriend, forced the victim to drive him to a bank and had her withdraw money.  They both returned to the residence and the victim continued to be held hostage. Later in the morning, the victim escaped and met with CCPD Officers.” 

According to police, the suspect barricaded himself in the home and was threatening to shoot police officers if they entered the residence. TheCCPD’s Crisis Negotiations and Emergency Response Teams responded and made contact with the suspect via telephone. A CCPD drone was also utilized to monitor the location.  

“After more than 3 hours of negotiation, the suspect was convinced to exit the residence peacefully, and was taken into custody without incident,” CCPD said. 

The suspect was transported to the Culver City Police Department where he was booked for multiple felonies including kidnapping and robbery.  

This case will be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for filing consideration.

