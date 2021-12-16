Culver City Police Search for Suspects Wanted for Multiple Armed Robberies

Two men sought in connection to December 13th incidents

By Sam Catanzaro

Police are searching for two men wanted for holding up multiple people in Culver City at rifle point.

According to the Culver City Police Department (CCPD), on December 13 around 6:30 AM, officers responded to a call of an armed robbery that occurred in the area of Hayden Avenue and Higuera Street. While the officers were en route to the scene, a second call of another armed robbery occurred at Eastham Drive and Stellar Drive.

“During the first robbery, the victim was walking northbound on Hayden Avenue when an SUV pulled up alongside them and the driver (suspect #1) demanded money from the victim, while suspect #2, who was seated in the back seat, pointed a rifle at her. The victim fearing for her safety removed her fanny pack which contained her wallet and iPhone and gave it to the suspects,” CCPD said. “Immediately after the first robbery, the second victim was walking on Eastham Drive when she was robbed in the same fashion as the first victim. The victim gave the suspects her iPhone. The suspects fled northbound on Eastham Drive and out of the area.”

Both suspects are described as Black men in their 20s. One of the suspects was wearing a ski mask at the time of the crimes.

Anyone with any information or questions regarding this incident, please contact the Culver City Police Department Public Information Officer, Sergeant Eddie Baskaron at 310-253-6316.