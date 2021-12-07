December 7, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Activists Respond to Potential Tree Removal at Palisades Recreation Center.

Resilient Palisades president comments on the potential removal of two mature eucalyptus trees from the Palisades Recreation Center. Video brought to you by Invisible Gardner.

Photo: Citizen.
News

Two Culver City Police Officers Treated for Smoke Inhalation After Saving Elderly Person From House Fire

December 6, 2021

December 6, 2021

Two eldery victims saved early Monday morning By Sam Catanzaro Two Culver City police officers were treated for smoke inhalation...

Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

LA City Clerk Confirms Bonin Recall Petition Headed to Verification Stage

December 6, 2021

December 6, 2021

City Clerk has until January 2, 2022 to verify signatures  By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles City Clerk has confirmed...
News

Holiday Festivities at Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel

December 4, 2021

December 4, 2021

Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel brings the magic of the season to life with festivities for the entire family, from...

Photo: LAPD
Crime, News

Del Rey Car to Car Shooting Ends in a Hit & Run Crash

December 3, 2021

December 3, 2021

Police are searching for suspects wanted in connection to a recent car to car shooting in Del Rey. At 1:14...

The VA’s West Los Angeles Medical Center. Photo: Veterans Health/Creative Commons
News, Real Estate

Developer Donates $1 Million to Support Housing Development at the West Los Angeles VA Campus

December 3, 2021

December 3, 2021

Pledge includes a $500,000 monetary donation and $500,000 in pro bono work By Staff Writer Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has...
News

Culver City Council Appoints New City Attorney Heather Baker

December 3, 2021

December 3, 2021

The City Council of the City of Culver City is pleased to announce the appointment of Heather Baker as City...
Crime, News

Video Footage of Missing Culver City Woman Spurs Hope of New Information

December 2, 2021

December 2, 2021

By Dolores Quintana Heidi Planck, a 39 year old Culver City mother who has been missing from the city of...

Photo: Getty Images
News

Enforcement of COVID Vaccine Mandate Begins for Los Angeles Business Owners

December 2, 2021

December 2, 2021

Fines of up to $5,000 now in effect By Dolores Quintana Enforcement of the SafePass Ordinance in Los Angeles began...

Photo: Stoelt Productions
News, Upbeat Beat

Culver City’s Holiday Tree Lighting Returns This Week

November 30, 2021

November 30, 2021

December 2nd, 6:00-7:00 p.m. By Sam Catanzaro Downtown Culver City’s annual holiday tree lighting event returns this week! The 21st...
Crime, News

Homicide of 50-Year-Old Homeless Man Under Investigation

November 30, 2021

November 30, 2021

Detectives seek public’s help identifying suspect for recent Mar Vista homicide By Sam Catanzaro  Homicide detectives are seeking the public’s...
Crime, News

Police Search for Suspects Wanted for Armed Robbery at Culver City Bus Stop

November 30, 2021

November 30, 2021

Two suspects sought in connection to November 28 incident By Sam Catanzaro Police are searching for two suspects wanted for...

West LA residents & students prepare for Westside Ballet’s Nutcracker. Back row, left to right: Evelyn Chung, Ezra Galambos, Gabriella Calderon, Bella Shriver, Lilly Olvera, Isabelle Choy, Teralani Galvan, Eema Kaye, Aya Hildreth, and Charlotte Pease; Front row: Elisa Suffriti Cefola, Ilyssa Freedland, Zoe White, Zola Maksimovic, Naya Farrell-Katseanes, and Sienna Nikolov. Photo by Todd Lechtick.
Life and Arts, News

Westside Ballet Dancers’ Nutcracker Dreams Finally Return to the Broad Stage

November 23, 2021

November 23, 2021

Westwood, Century City and WLA residents perform after two long years Sixteen West LA residents and students share the stage...

Photo: Stoelt Productions
News, Upbeat Beat

Culver City’s Holiday Tree Lighting Returns

November 23, 2021

November 23, 2021

Downtown Culver City’s annual holiday tree lighting event returns soon! 21st Annual Downtown Culver City Holiday Tree Lighting Celebration will...

Christy Giles. Photo: GoFundMe
Crime, News

Mother of Model Found Dead in Culver City Suspects Foul Play

November 23, 2021

November 23, 2021

24-year-old Christy Giles found dead in Culver City Saturday night By Sam Catanzaro The mother of a model and actress...
News, Video

New Study Finds 1 in 5 Tweens Experience Cyberbullying

November 19, 2021

November 19, 2021

According to a recent study by the Cyberbullying Research center over 20% of tweens, aged 9 – 12 have experienced...

