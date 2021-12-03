December 4, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Developer Donates $1 Million to Support Housing Development at the West Los Angeles VA Campus

The VA’s West Los Angeles Medical Center. Photo: Veterans Health/Creative Commons

Pledge includes a $500,000 monetary donation and $500,000 in pro bono work

By Staff Writer

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has announced a $1 million donation to support The Veterans Fund, a $10-million launch fund for the capital campaign to build the nation’s largest veteran housing community at the West Los Angeles VA Campus. The pledge includes a $500,000 monetary donation and $500,000 in pro bono work from Hudson Pacific to support the housing development which will be built at the iconic West Los Angeles Veterans Administration in Los Angeles, located across the street from Hudson Pacific’s headquarters.

The project is being led by The Veterans Collective, a partnership between U.S.VETS, Century Housing and Thomas Safran & Associates, who were selected by the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs to serve as Principal Developer of the project.

Upon completion, the campus will be the nation’s largest veteran housing community. The four-phased project will create more than 1,600 units of supportive housing and services, including a career center, transit plaza, mental health and substance use treatment, kitchen, gardens, athletic and social spaces. The neighborhood will house more than 2,000 veterans and their families. It will also offer services and programs to veterans across Los Angeles County.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
Photo: LAPD
Crime, News

Del Rey Car to Car Shooting Ends in a Hit & Run Crash

December 3, 2021

Read more
December 3, 2021

Police are searching for suspects wanted in connection to a recent car to car shooting in Del Rey. At 1:14...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
Opinion, Real Estate

State’s Housing Solution Starts Happening

December 3, 2021

Read more
December 3, 2021

By Tom Elias, Columnist It’s happening. Despite the best efforts of California’s highly ideological, developer-financed state legislators, the solution to...
News

Culver City Council Appoints New City Attorney Heather Baker

December 3, 2021

Read more
December 3, 2021

The City Council of the City of Culver City is pleased to announce the appointment of Heather Baker as City...
Crime, News

Video Footage of Missing Culver City Woman Spurs Hope of New Information

December 2, 2021

Read more
December 2, 2021

By Dolores Quintana Heidi Planck, a 39 year old Culver City mother who has been missing from the city of...

Photo: Getty Images
News

Enforcement of COVID Vaccine Mandate Begins for Los Angeles Business Owners

December 2, 2021

Read more
December 2, 2021

Fines of up to $5,000 now in effect By Dolores Quintana Enforcement of the SafePass Ordinance in Los Angeles began...

Photo: Stoelt Productions
News, Upbeat Beat

Culver City’s Holiday Tree Lighting Returns This Week

November 30, 2021

Read more
November 30, 2021

December 2nd, 6:00-7:00 p.m. By Sam Catanzaro Downtown Culver City’s annual holiday tree lighting event returns this week! The 21st...
Crime, News

Homicide of 50-Year-Old Homeless Man Under Investigation

November 30, 2021

Read more
November 30, 2021

Detectives seek public’s help identifying suspect for recent Mar Vista homicide By Sam Catanzaro  Homicide detectives are seeking the public’s...
Crime, News

Police Search for Suspects Wanted for Armed Robbery at Culver City Bus Stop

November 30, 2021

Read more
November 30, 2021

Two suspects sought in connection to November 28 incident By Sam Catanzaro Police are searching for two suspects wanted for...

West LA residents & students prepare for Westside Ballet’s Nutcracker. Back row, left to right: Evelyn Chung, Ezra Galambos, Gabriella Calderon, Bella Shriver, Lilly Olvera, Isabelle Choy, Teralani Galvan, Eema Kaye, Aya Hildreth, and Charlotte Pease; Front row: Elisa Suffriti Cefola, Ilyssa Freedland, Zoe White, Zola Maksimovic, Naya Farrell-Katseanes, and Sienna Nikolov. Photo by Todd Lechtick.
Life and Arts, News

Westside Ballet Dancers’ Nutcracker Dreams Finally Return to the Broad Stage

November 23, 2021

Read more
November 23, 2021

Westwood, Century City and WLA residents perform after two long years Sixteen West LA residents and students share the stage...

Photo: Stoelt Productions
News, Upbeat Beat

Culver City’s Holiday Tree Lighting Returns

November 23, 2021

Read more
November 23, 2021

Downtown Culver City’s annual holiday tree lighting event returns soon! 21st Annual Downtown Culver City Holiday Tree Lighting Celebration will...

Christy Giles. Photo: GoFundMe
Crime, News

Mother of Model Found Dead in Culver City Suspects Foul Play

November 23, 2021

Read more
November 23, 2021

24-year-old Christy Giles found dead in Culver City Saturday night By Sam Catanzaro The mother of a model and actress...

A rendering of the West L.A. Commons plaza. Credit: Los Angeles County.
Real Estate

Bonin, Kuehl Share Details on West LA Civic Center Redevelopment

November 19, 2021

Read more
November 19, 2021

West LA Commons to include over 900 units of housing alongside retail and municipal office building By Dolores Quintana A...

A rendering of a proposed redevelopment of the Wende Museum in Culver City. Credit: AUX Architecture.
Real Estate

Culver City’s Wende Museum Looking to Expand to Include Housing for Homeless Artists

November 19, 2021

Read more
November 19, 2021

Community center, garden and more also planned By Sam Catanzaro Culver City’s Wende Museum is proposing a major expansion that...

A rendering of a development planned for Motor Avenue. Credit: Kevin Tsai Architecture
Real Estate

Construction on Hong Kong Developer’s 139 Unit Motor Avenue Development Underway

November 19, 2021

Read more
November 19, 2021

U shaped structure takes shape across the street from Sony Studios By Dolores Quintana Construction has begun on a 139-unit...

Photo: Getty
Opinion, Real Estate

Opinion: SB 9, 10: The Rebellion Begins

November 19, 2021

Read more
November 19, 2021

By Tom Elias, Columnist It was inevitable from the moment Gov. Gavin Newsom in mid-September signed this year’s two most...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR