December 3, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Enforcement of COVID Vaccine Mandate Begins for Los Angeles Business Owners

Photo: Getty Images

Fines of up to $5,000 now in effect

By Dolores Quintana

Enforcement of the SafePass Ordinance in Los Angeles began on November 29 to establish that patrons of businesses are fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus, one of the most stringent of all mandates in the United States with fines up to $5,000 for those in violation. 

Anyone who is of age to be fully vaccinated, 18 years of age or older, must show proof of vaccination at food and beverage establishments, gyms and fitness centers, entertainment and recreation venues, personal care establishments and indoor City facilities, like City Hall. Even outdoor events where the number of attendees is between 5,000 to 9,999 thousand people fall under the mandate, but attendees are allowed the option of providing proof of a negative COVID test result that was taken 72 hours or less before the event. 

Exemptions are allowed for medical reasons or conditions or sincerely held religious beliefs, however those exemptions still require proof of a negative Covid test, at or below the 72 hour mark, to gain entry to any of these businesses. Religious exemptions require a “verbal self attestation” from each person to the business itself. Without a negative test result, people who have these exemptions can only use outdoor areas of these facilities unless they are nonresident performers, professional athletes and sports teams or those who accompany them. Patrons can briefly enter businesses to pick up or drop off food, use bathrooms and workmen are allowed to complete necessary repairs. Airports that are run by Los Angeles World Airports are the final and blanket exception to the mandate. 

Businesses who don’t comply with the mandate can be given warnings and fines that rise from $1,000 for the second offense, $2,000 for the third and finally $5,000 per offense for the fourth offense and any additional incidents over that number.  

If you live or are visiting the City of Los Angeles, these are the examples of the proofs of vaccination that the city mandate requires:

  • A vaccination card issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or similar documentation issued by another foreign governmental agency
  • A photocopy of a vaccination card or a photograph stored on a phone or electronic device.
  • A personal digital COVID-19 vaccine record issued by the State of California, or similar documentation issued by another state, local, or foreign governmental jurisdiction, or by a private company.
  • A document that contains proof of a COVID-19 vaccination from a healthcare provider.

All proof of vaccination or proof of negative testing must be matched against the ID of the person who presents them.

in News
Related Posts
Crime, News

Video Footage of Missing Culver City Woman Spurs Hope of New Information

December 2, 2021

Read more
December 2, 2021

By Dolores Quintana Heidi Planck, a 39 year old Culver City mother who has been missing from the city of...

Photo: Stoelt Productions
News, Upbeat Beat

Culver City’s Holiday Tree Lighting Returns This Week

November 30, 2021

Read more
November 30, 2021

December 2nd, 6:00-7:00 p.m. By Sam Catanzaro Downtown Culver City’s annual holiday tree lighting event returns this week! The 21st...
Crime, News

Homicide of 50-Year-Old Homeless Man Under Investigation

November 30, 2021

Read more
November 30, 2021

Detectives seek public’s help identifying suspect for recent Mar Vista homicide By Sam Catanzaro  Homicide detectives are seeking the public’s...
Crime, News

Police Search for Suspects Wanted for Armed Robbery at Culver City Bus Stop

November 30, 2021

Read more
November 30, 2021

Two suspects sought in connection to November 28 incident By Sam Catanzaro Police are searching for two suspects wanted for...

West LA residents & students prepare for Westside Ballet’s Nutcracker. Back row, left to right: Evelyn Chung, Ezra Galambos, Gabriella Calderon, Bella Shriver, Lilly Olvera, Isabelle Choy, Teralani Galvan, Eema Kaye, Aya Hildreth, and Charlotte Pease; Front row: Elisa Suffriti Cefola, Ilyssa Freedland, Zoe White, Zola Maksimovic, Naya Farrell-Katseanes, and Sienna Nikolov. Photo by Todd Lechtick.
Life and Arts, News

Westside Ballet Dancers’ Nutcracker Dreams Finally Return to the Broad Stage

November 23, 2021

Read more
November 23, 2021

Westwood, Century City and WLA residents perform after two long years Sixteen West LA residents and students share the stage...

Photo: Stoelt Productions
News, Upbeat Beat

Culver City’s Holiday Tree Lighting Returns

November 23, 2021

Read more
November 23, 2021

Downtown Culver City’s annual holiday tree lighting event returns soon! 21st Annual Downtown Culver City Holiday Tree Lighting Celebration will...

Christy Giles. Photo: GoFundMe
Crime, News

Mother of Model Found Dead in Culver City Suspects Foul Play

November 23, 2021

Read more
November 23, 2021

24-year-old Christy Giles found dead in Culver City Saturday night By Sam Catanzaro The mother of a model and actress...
News, Video

New Study Finds 1 in 5 Tweens Experience Cyberbullying

November 19, 2021

Read more
November 19, 2021

According to a recent study by the Cyberbullying Research center over 20% of tweens, aged 9 – 12 have experienced...
News, Video

Veterans Demand Answers to Homeless Crisis Outside Ted Lieu’s West LA Office

November 19, 2021

Read more
November 19, 2021

Veterans took to the streets and marched from the West LA VA campus to the office of Ted Lieu, seeking...

Photo: laparkrangers.com
Crime, News

Bonin Lone Dissenting Vote in Motion to Arm Park Rangers

November 18, 2021

Read more
November 18, 2021

Motion advances out of committee to arm rangers in City parks By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles’ Chief Park Ranger Joe...

Photo: CulverCity.org
News, Transportation

Culver City Mobility Lanes Set to Open

November 18, 2021

Read more
November 18, 2021

MOVE Culver City ribbon cutting this weekend By Sam Catanzaro The City of Culver City will open new bus and...

Photo: Getty
Crime, News

LAPD Warns of Follow Home Robbery Trend

November 18, 2021

Read more
November 18, 2021

Department requests Information From The Public By Dolores Quintana The Robbery Homicide Division (RHD) of the LAPD has issued a...

Photo: Courtesy Alzheimer’s Association
News, Upbeat Beat

Over $100K Raised in the Santa Monica Walk to End Alzheimer’s

November 16, 2021

Read more
November 16, 2021

Nearly 350 participate in October 24 event at Santa Monica Pier By Sam Catanzaro Over 300 Westside participants raised $127,063...
News, Video

Local Church Seeks Community Help For Repairs

November 16, 2021

Read more
November 16, 2021

The Church in Ocean Park Is in need of a new roof after 100 years of service. Learn how you...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News, Transportation

Buscaino Seeks Revival of Ban on Residential Vehicle Dwellings

November 16, 2021

Read more
November 16, 2021

Lawmaker seeks to revive section 8502 of LA Municipal Code By Dolores Quintana   Los Angeles City Councilmember Joe Buscaino has...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR