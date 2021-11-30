December 1, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Culver City’s Holiday Tree Lighting Returns This Week

Photo: Stoelt Productions

December 2nd, 6:00-7:00 p.m.

By Sam Catanzaro

Downtown Culver City’s annual holiday tree lighting event returns this week!

The 21st Annual Downtown Culver City Holiday Tree Lighting Celebration will take place Thursday, December 2nd, 6:00-7:00 p.m.

Hosted by Culver City Downtown Business Association (DBA) and Culver City Parks, Recreation and Community Services (PCRS) and sponsored by Amazon Studios, the event will feature the lighting of a 22-foot artificial Rocky Mountain pine adorned with 7500 warm LED lights. 

This hybrid event is family-friendly for everyone to enjoy live in person at Town Plaza, or via live stream. 

In addition to the tree lighting, the following attractions will be present: 

•Debut of “Sugar Plum Jam,” a specially created dance from Invertigo Dance Theatre that is a ‘Tchaikovsky meets Tim Burton’ twist bringing mischief, mayhem and sweet revelry to the stage

• The highly regarded all-female choral group, VOX Femina Los Angeles, sings a joyous medley of holiday carols as it celebrates its 25th anniversary

• Talented student performers from Culver City High School’s Academy of Visual and Performing Arts jazz program, Culver City Middle School’s Choir, and El Marino Elementary School’s Taiko Drummers

·   Holiday greetings from the Mayor and City Council

• A special visit from Santa

• Festive holiday game booths 

• Cookie treat bags from Downtown businesses

For more information visit https://www.DowntownCulverCity.com/tree-lighting-2021

