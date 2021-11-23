Self-Serve Taproom Comes to Marina Del Rey

Beach and Brew open on Washington Boulevard

A self-serve taproom is open in Marina Del Rey, a first of its kind for the area.

Beach and Brew, a new self pour taproom, has opened in Venice Beach at 405 Washington Blvd, a first for the Venice area as reported by The Argonaut.

Daryl and Gade Dishluk are the owners and Chef Jason Fullilove, formerly of Patina and Campanile, is heading up the kitchen. The location has a full bar in addition to the 40 tap system.

The tap system serves beer, California wines, hard kombuchas, cider, and seltzer, leaning more heavily on West Coast craft beers that are popular with patrons. Customers are not only allowed to sample different beers and wines during a meal, but are encouraged to do so.

The menu serves locally sourced, when available, seafood, lobster, Santa Barbara sea urchin, and other items like gourmet burgers, pork knuckles and Pan Roasted Jidori Chicken.

Brunch is on Saturdays and Sundays from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., happy hour pricing is available from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday with a 20% discount on a special menu.

The taproom replaces Japanese restaurant Kifune which closed in 2019.