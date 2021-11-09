November 10, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

New Protected Bike Lanes Near 17th St / SMC Station

Construction is currently underway for new protected bike lanes near 17th St / SMC Station. Learn more in this video brought to you by Deasy Penner Podley.

in News, Video
Olivia Villa with Dr. Kim Grueneisen exam room. Photo: Courtesy Venice Family Clinic
News, Upbeat Beat, Westside Wellness

Venice Family Clinic Completes Merger with South Bay Family Health Care

November 9, 2021

November 9, 2021

Venice Family Clinic and South Bay Family Health Care, which have together provided more than a century of health care...
News

CCUSD Mourns the Passing of Longtime Teacher Carmen Campos

November 9, 2021

November 9, 2021

Submitted by the Culver City Unified School District The Culver City Unified School District (CCUSD) Family is mourning the recent...
Video, Wellness

Local Doctor Helps Cure Cervical Cancer Worldwide

November 9, 2021

November 9, 2021

Cervical cancer is 100% preventable with accessible screenings. Dr. Gordon is helping provide life saving treatment and screenings in under-resourced...
News

Bonin, Raman Vote No on $2 Million for Anti-Camping Enforcement Signs

November 8, 2021

November 8, 2021

City Council okays $2 million to manufacture and post sign By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles’ anti-encampment law is now in...
News, Video

West LA VA Offers Tiny Home Shelters for Homeless Veterans

November 8, 2021

November 8, 2021

Take a look inside the new Pallet Shelter tiny home structures built on the West LA VA campus. Video brought...

A rendering of a 150,000 square-foot office building planned for Culver City. Credit: Gensler
News, Real Estate

150,000 Square-Foot Office Planned for Downtown Culver City

November 5, 2021

November 5, 2021

Watseka Avenue development slated for completion in 2024 By Dolores Quintana Another office building development is shaping up in Downtown...
News, Real Estate

Bel Air Mega-Mansion The One Focus of Legal Battle

November 5, 2021

November 5, 2021

The One pulled from Los Angeles Superior Court  foreclosure sale By Dolores Quintana An infamous mega mansion in Bel Air...
News

Culver City e-Waste Collection and Paper Shredding Event This Weekend

November 5, 2021

November 5, 2021

Drop off your e-Waste and Paper to be Shredded! The City of Culver City is partnering with Homeboy Recycling for this collection event on Saturday,...

A runner finishes the 2019 LA Marathon in Santa Monica. Photo: City of Santa Monica.
News

Westside Road Closures for LA Marathon Sunday

November 5, 2021

November 5, 2021

Marathon returns this weekend with new course By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles Marathon is set for Sunday with a...
News, Video

‘Veterans Row’ Homeless Encampment Cleared Off San Vicente Blvd

November 4, 2021

November 4, 2021

The Veterans homeless encampment along San Vicente Blvd has been cleared. Hear from a local Veterans advocate and the VA...
Crime, News

Person Shot on Culver City Bike Path

November 4, 2021

November 4, 2021

CCPD investigating Thursday morning incident By Chad Winthrop A person was shot and assaulted riding their bike in Culver City...
Food & Drink, Video

“Citrus Caviar” at The Santa Monica Farmers Market

November 3, 2021

November 3, 2021

Australian Finger Limes, also known as “citrus caviar” can be a great addition to holiday cocktails, salads, and more. Learn...
News, Upbeat Beat

Paralympian Robert Tanaka Visits CCUSD to Celebrate Disability Awareness Month

November 2, 2021

November 2, 2021

CCUSD students recently heard from Paralympian and U.S. Blind Judo Association team member Robert Tanaka during a special assembly at...
Video

Local Youth Band Gives Back to the Community

November 2, 2021

November 2, 2021

First Day of School was created by the Bundlie Brothers as a way to rock out while supporting causes they...

Veterans Row on San Vicente Boulevard in Brentwood. Photo: Juliet Lemar.
News

Veterans Row Cleanup Effort Begins

November 1, 2021

November 1, 2021

LASD, LA Public Works, LAHSA and more begin abatement process By Sam Catanzaro Efforts to clear the Veteran’s Row homeless...

