November 9, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

West LA VA Offers Tiny Home Shelters for Homeless Veterans

Take a look inside the new Pallet Shelter tiny home structures built on the West LA VA campus. Video brought to you by Ryan Woodward.

in News, Video
Related Posts
News

Bonin, Raman Vote No on $2 Million for Anti-Camping Enforcement Signs

November 8, 2021

Read more
November 8, 2021

City Council okays $2 million to manufacture and post sign By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles’ anti-encampment law is now in...

A rendering of a 150,000 square-foot office building planned for Culver City. Credit: Gensler
News, Real Estate

150,000 Square-Foot Office Planned for Downtown Culver City

November 5, 2021

Read more
November 5, 2021

Watseka Avenue development slated for completion in 2024 By Dolores Quintana Another office building development is shaping up in Downtown...
News, Real Estate

Bel Air Mega-Mansion The One Focus of Legal Battle

November 5, 2021

Read more
November 5, 2021

The One pulled from Los Angeles Superior Court  foreclosure sale By Dolores Quintana An infamous mega mansion in Bel Air...
News

Culver City e-Waste Collection and Paper Shredding Event This Weekend

November 5, 2021

Read more
November 5, 2021

Drop off your e-Waste and Paper to be Shredded! The City of Culver City is partnering with Homeboy Recycling for this collection event on Saturday,...

A runner finishes the 2019 LA Marathon in Santa Monica. Photo: City of Santa Monica.
News

Westside Road Closures for LA Marathon Sunday

November 5, 2021

Read more
November 5, 2021

Marathon returns this weekend with new course By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles Marathon is set for Sunday with a...
News, Video

‘Veterans Row’ Homeless Encampment Cleared Off San Vicente Blvd

November 4, 2021

Read more
November 4, 2021

The Veterans homeless encampment along San Vicente Blvd has been cleared. Hear from a local Veterans advocate and the VA...
Crime, News

Person Shot on Culver City Bike Path

November 4, 2021

Read more
November 4, 2021

CCPD investigating Thursday morning incident By Chad Winthrop A person was shot and assaulted riding their bike in Culver City...
Food & Drink, Video

“Citrus Caviar” at The Santa Monica Farmers Market

November 3, 2021

Read more
November 3, 2021

Australian Finger Limes, also known as “citrus caviar” can be a great addition to holiday cocktails, salads, and more. Learn...
News, Upbeat Beat

Paralympian Robert Tanaka Visits CCUSD to Celebrate Disability Awareness Month

November 2, 2021

Read more
November 2, 2021

CCUSD students recently heard from Paralympian and U.S. Blind Judo Association team member Robert Tanaka during a special assembly at...
Video

Local Youth Band Gives Back to the Community

November 2, 2021

Read more
November 2, 2021

First Day of School was created by the Bundlie Brothers as a way to rock out while supporting causes they...

Veterans Row on San Vicente Boulevard in Brentwood. Photo: Juliet Lemar.
News

Veterans Row Cleanup Effort Begins

November 1, 2021

Read more
November 1, 2021

LASD, LA Public Works, LAHSA and more begin abatement process By Sam Catanzaro Efforts to clear the Veteran’s Row homeless...

Photo: Facebook (@CulverCityPoliceDepartment).
Crime, News

Culver City Police Crack Down on Street Racing

November 1, 2021

Read more
November 1, 2021

Around 40 vehicles cited By Chad Winthrop Culver City police confiscated over 10 street racing vehicles over the weekend.  According...

Photo: GoFundMe
Crime, News

18 Year Old Murdered Outside Of Home In Inglewood

October 28, 2021

Read more
October 28, 2021

Go Fund Me set up to help family of Daina Monroe By Dolores Quintana 18 year old Daina Monroe, a...
Dining, News

Over a Third of California Restaurants Unable to Pay Rent

October 27, 2021

Read more
October 27, 2021

350,000 restaurant jobs remain unfilled By Dolores Quintana Over a third of California restaurants are unable to pay rent while...

Methamphetamine that was recovered by the CCPD recently. Photo: CCPD.
Crime, News

Culver City K9 Locates 90 Pounds of Meth

October 27, 2021

Read more
October 27, 2021

K9 Storm aids in multi-jurisdictional task force arrest By Chad Winthrop A K9 for the Culver City Police Department aided...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR