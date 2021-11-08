Take a look inside the new Pallet Shelter tiny home structures built on the West LA VA campus. Video brought to you by Ryan Woodward.
West LA VA Offers Tiny Home Shelters for Homeless Veterans
Bonin, Raman Vote No on $2 Million for Anti-Camping Enforcement Signs
November 8, 2021 Staff Report
City Council okays $2 million to manufacture and post sign By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles’ anti-encampment law is now in...
150,000 Square-Foot Office Planned for Downtown Culver City
Watseka Avenue development slated for completion in 2024 By Dolores Quintana Another office building development is shaping up in Downtown...
Bel Air Mega-Mansion The One Focus of Legal Battle
The One pulled from Los Angeles Superior Court foreclosure sale By Dolores Quintana An infamous mega mansion in Bel Air...
Culver City e-Waste Collection and Paper Shredding Event This Weekend
Drop off your e-Waste and Paper to be Shredded! The City of Culver City is partnering with Homeboy Recycling for this collection event on Saturday,...
Westside Road Closures for LA Marathon Sunday
November 5, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Marathon returns this weekend with new course By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles Marathon is set for Sunday with a...
‘Veterans Row’ Homeless Encampment Cleared Off San Vicente Blvd
November 4, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The Veterans homeless encampment along San Vicente Blvd has been cleared. Hear from a local Veterans advocate and the VA...
Person Shot on Culver City Bike Path
November 4, 2021 Staff Report
CCPD investigating Thursday morning incident By Chad Winthrop A person was shot and assaulted riding their bike in Culver City...
“Citrus Caviar” at The Santa Monica Farmers Market
November 3, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Australian Finger Limes, also known as “citrus caviar” can be a great addition to holiday cocktails, salads, and more. Learn...
Paralympian Robert Tanaka Visits CCUSD to Celebrate Disability Awareness Month
November 2, 2021 Staff Report
CCUSD students recently heard from Paralympian and U.S. Blind Judo Association team member Robert Tanaka during a special assembly at...
Local Youth Band Gives Back to the Community
November 2, 2021 Juliet Lemar
First Day of School was created by the Bundlie Brothers as a way to rock out while supporting causes they...
Veterans Row Cleanup Effort Begins
November 1, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
LASD, LA Public Works, LAHSA and more begin abatement process By Sam Catanzaro Efforts to clear the Veteran’s Row homeless...
Culver City Police Crack Down on Street Racing
November 1, 2021 Staff Report
Around 40 vehicles cited By Chad Winthrop Culver City police confiscated over 10 street racing vehicles over the weekend. According...
18 Year Old Murdered Outside Of Home In Inglewood
October 28, 2021 Staff Report
Go Fund Me set up to help family of Daina Monroe By Dolores Quintana 18 year old Daina Monroe, a...
Over a Third of California Restaurants Unable to Pay Rent
October 27, 2021 Staff Report
350,000 restaurant jobs remain unfilled By Dolores Quintana Over a third of California restaurants are unable to pay rent while...
Culver City K9 Locates 90 Pounds of Meth
October 27, 2021 Staff Report
K9 Storm aids in multi-jurisdictional task force arrest By Chad Winthrop A K9 for the Culver City Police Department aided...
