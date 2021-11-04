Person Shot on Culver City Bike Path

CCPD investigating Thursday morning incident

By Chad Winthrop

A person was shot and assaulted riding their bike in Culver City this week.

According to the Culver City Police Department (CCPD), Thursday morning at approximately 3:30 a.m., a local hospital contacted the CCPD regarding a possible victim of a shooting that was in their care. CCPD officers responded to the hospital and met with the victim.

“The victim stated that earlier in the morning at approximately 1:45 AM, he was riding his bicycle on the bike path on National Blvd. near Fay Ave. in Culver City when he heard a loud “pop” and felt pain on his chest, causing him to fall off his bicycle. The victim was then suddenly struck in the face by one of the suspects and then punched and kicked by one or two additional suspects, before they ran off on foot in an unknown direction,” the CCPD said.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was treated for a possible gunshot or pellet gun wound, and other non-life-threatening injuries. The victim is in stable condition in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Anyone with any information related to this crime is asked to contact Culver City Police Department Public Information Officer Assistant Chief Jason Sims at 310-253-6391 or the Watch Commander at 310-253-6202.

All three suspects are described as Black men in their 30s.