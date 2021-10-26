Spin has released its new 3 wheel e-scooter providing mobility solutions with increased stability. Video brought to you by Santa Monica College.
Spin Deploys New 3-Wheeled E-Scooter
HULUWEEN’s Immersive Pop Up Event at Santa Monica Pier!
October 26, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Huluween has created an all ages immersive pop up event for Halloween weekend on the Santa Monica Pier. Video brought...
Report Fraud, Waste and Abuse of Culver City Resources
October 25, 2021 Staff Report
The City of Culver City has partnered with Lighthouse Services, Inc. to establish an anonymous confidential hotline for City employees,...
Office Campus Underway Next to Helms Bakery
October 23, 2021 Staff Report
Westside Real Estate Scene October 25, 2021 By Dolores Quintana According to Urbanize, a former set of industrial buildings across...
Police Seek Teenagers Wanted for Attacking 14-Year-Old and Friend Walking Back From School
October 22, 2021 Staff Report
LAPD seek group of 6-7 teenagers wanted in connection to October 19 incident in Westchester By Dolores Quintana Police are...
Metro Considering Joint Development of Transit Land To Build Affordable Housing
October 22, 2021 Staff Report
Agency looking into goal of building 10,000 units of affordable housing By Dolores Quintana LA Metro has received a report...
Three Charged in Alleged Scheme to Steal Hundreds of Thousands of Dollars Meant for Homeless Assistance
October 22, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Attorney General Bonta files charges in connection with alleged theft from Los Angeles-based homelessness assistance program By Sam Catamzaro California...
Apple Doubling Down on Westside Presence
October 22, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
550,000 + square foot campus planned for Culver-Los Angeles border By Sam Catanzaro Apple is doubling down on its Westside...
Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch Combines Art, Pumpkins, and Community for Fall Family Fun.
October 22, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch combines pumpkins, art, music, and fun to give you a fun-filled family experience in Culver City....
Fall Family Fun at The Palisades-Malibu YMCA Pumpkin Patch
October 22, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Fall fun at Palisades-Malibu YMCA pumpkin patch, hear from local children on what makes the perfect pumpkin. Video brought to you...
WRAC and LA City Councilmember Call for Anti-Camping Ordinance Enforcement
October 21, 2021 Staff Report
LA City Council President Nury Martinez and other put forward resolution By Dolores Quintana LA City Council President Nury Martinez...
‘Known Gang Member’ Arrested in Connection to Ballona Wetlands Shooting
October 21, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
LAPD arrest unnamed suspect this month wanted for August shooting By Sam Catanzaro Police have arrested a “known gang member”...
Marina del Rey Man Arrested in Connection to 2019 Orange County Murder
October 18, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Jonathan Ho, Nicholas Nguyen arrested in relation to murder of Jeffrey Cheng By Sam Catanzaro A Marina del Rey man...
Two Earthquake Preparedness Drills Set for Culver City This Week
October 18, 2021 Staff Report
The Great ShakeOut and Culver City’s Communitywide Disaster Drill set for October 21 Submitted by the City of Culver City...
Lindberg Park Project Survey Now Available
Voting takes less than two minutes! Choose one of two options for a Prop 68 funded project at Lindberg Park: Outdoor...
LAPD Shoots Dead Man Holding Family Members At Knifepoint
October 15, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
A Los Angeles Police Department officer fatally shot a man holding family members at knifepoint this week during a domestic...
