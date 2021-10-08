Redcar Properties will be building new offices in the Hayden Tract area of Culver City as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. The new structure will add additional office space to the current building at 3516 Schaefer Street designed by RAC Design Build, which will be a three story building with nearly 10 thousand square feet of additional space for the property. In total, there will be 17,200 thousand square feet available for rent with 27 total parking spaces in a stackable configuration. 3516 Schaefer Street is located between two MTA stations, the La Cienega Jefferson and Culver City Expo Line train stops.
Redcar Properties Building New Offices in Culver City’s Hayden Tract
LA City Council Exploring Funding Rental Subsidies for 10,000 Homeless Individuals
October 8, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Creation of “Housing Now” Program approved by lawmakers last month By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles City Council recently approved the...
Beverlywood Actor Pleads Guilty to Massive Ponzi that Falsely Claimed to License Foreign Film Rights to Fund Lifestyle
October 7, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Zachary Joseph Horwit pleads guilty to security frauds By Sam Catanzaro A local actor pleaded guilty has admitted to operating...
Person Faces Charges After 37 Pounds of Marijuana Found in Crashed Vehicle
October 7, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
California Highway Patrol investigating September 26 incident By Sam Catanzaro A suspect faces charges after officers found 37 pounds of...
Culver City Police Cracking Down on Vehicle Sideshows
October 7, 2021 Staff Report
CCPD announce additional patrols in response to recent incident By Chad Winthrop Culver City police are increasing patrols to prevent...
Buscaino Seeks To Ban Bike Chop Shops
October 7, 2021 Staff Report
“Thieves have little or no fear of repercussions of this activity,” Councilmember says By Dolores Quintana A Los Angeles lawmaker...
Market Report: Making Homemade Applesauce
October 6, 2021 Juliet Lemar
It’s apple season! And to get us in the mood for Fall we are making homemade applesauce with apples from...
It’s Time for Something New at Lindberg Park!
The Culver City Parks, Recreation and Community Services (PRCS) Commission invites you to join them to view and discuss plans for...
Fallen Veterans Outside the West LA VA
October 4, 2021 Juliet Lemar
After the second homicide in six months on “Veterans Row” in Brentwood the community and homeless veterans are seeking answers....
Gov. Gavin Newsom Signs 27 New Housing Bills Into Law
October 4, 2021 Staff Report
Package of laws signed by the governor aimed at boosting affordable housing production By Dolores Quintana Gov. Gavin Newsom, addressing...
Seven-Story Apartment Building Near Culver Border Given Green Light
October 4, 2021 Staff Report
Westside Real Estate Scene, October 4, 2021 By Dolores Quintana Matt Damon Sells Pacific Palisades Home After Price Drop As...
LMU-Area Shooting Caught on Video
October 1, 2021 Staff Report
LAPD investigating September 21 incident By Chad Winthrop Detectives are asking for the public’s help in providing any information that...
Westside Neighborhood Councils Call for Action on Anti-Camping Ordinance
September 30, 2021 Staff Report
WRAC Board passes two motions related to camping in public areas By Dolores Quintana The Westside Regional Alliance of Councils...
Kaiser Permanente Opens New Target Clinic in Culver City
September 29, 2021 Staff Report
Kaiser Permanente, the nation’s largest integrated health system, and Target Corp. have opened a new Kaiser Permanente-staffed retail health clinic...
Recall Bonin Leader’s Home Vandalized After Address Posted on Twitter
September 21, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
LAPD investigating September 16 incident By Dolores Quintana and Sam Catanzaro Katrina Schmitt, one of the leaders of the Recall...
Pair Charged With Hate Crime For Attack Outside Beverly Grove Sushi Restaurant
September 21, 2021 Staff Report
Two men were charged today for an assault outside a sushi restaurant earlier this year By Chad Winthrop Two men...
