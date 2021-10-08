Redcar Properties Building New Offices in Culver City’s Hayden Tract

Redcar Properties will be building new offices in the Hayden Tract area of Culver City as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. The new structure will add additional office space to the current building at 3516 Schaefer Street designed by RAC Design Build, which will be a three story building with nearly 10 thousand square feet of additional space for the property. In total, there will be 17,200 thousand square feet available for rent with 27 total parking spaces in a stackable configuration. 3516 Schaefer Street is located between two MTA stations, the La Cienega Jefferson and Culver City Expo Line train stops.