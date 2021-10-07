October 8, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Person Faces Charges After 37 Pounds of Marijuana Found in Crashed Vehicle

Cannabis found in a vehicle involved in a recent crash in Playa del Rey. Photo: California Highway Patrol.

California Highway Patrol investigating September 26 incident 

By Sam Catanzaro

A suspect faces charges after officers found 37 pounds of marijuana in a vehicle involved in a Playa del Rey crash. 

According to the California Highway Patrol, the collision–which involved multiple vehicles–occurred around 12 a.m. Monday, September 26 on the 90 Freeway near Culver Boulevard.

The CHP says paramedics responded to the scene and transported two people with minor injuries to local hospitals for treatment.

As CHP officers were investigating the collision, one of the individuals from the vehicles involved fled the scene on foot after giving CHP officers a statement. 

CHP officers took inventory of the vehicle before it was towed discovered 37 pounds of cannabis inside one of the cars.

The individual connected to that vehicle will face charges for possession for sales and transportation of cannabis, according to the CHP.

in Crime, News, Transportation
Related Posts
Crime, News, Transportation

Culver City Police Cracking Down on Vehicle Sideshows

October 7, 2021

Read more
October 7, 2021

CCPD announce additional patrols in response to recent incident By Chad Winthrop Culver City police are increasing patrols to prevent...

Los Angeles City Councilmember Joe Buscaino. Photo: Facebook (@JoeBuscaino)
Crime, News

Buscaino Seeks To Ban Bike Chop Shops

October 7, 2021

Read more
October 7, 2021

“Thieves have little or no fear of repercussions of this activity,” Councilmember says By Dolores Quintana  A Los Angeles lawmaker...
News, Video

Market Report: Making Homemade Applesauce

October 6, 2021

Read more
October 6, 2021

It’s apple season! And to get us in the mood for Fall we are making homemade applesauce with apples from...

Culver City officials are seeking community input on how to revitalize Lindberg Park. Photo: Facebook.
News

It’s Time for Something New at Lindberg Park!

October 5, 2021

Read more
October 5, 2021

The Culver City Parks, Recreation and Community Services (PRCS) Commission invites you to join them to view and discuss plans for...
News, Video

Fallen Veterans Outside the West LA VA

October 4, 2021

Read more
October 4, 2021

After the second homicide in six months on “Veterans Row” in Brentwood the community and homeless veterans are seeking answers....
Crime, News

LMU-Area Shooting Caught on Video

October 1, 2021

Read more
October 1, 2021

LAPD investigating September 21 incident By Chad Winthrop Detectives are asking for the public’s help in providing any information that...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News

Westside Neighborhood Councils Call for Action on Anti-Camping Ordinance

September 30, 2021

Read more
September 30, 2021

WRAC Board passes two motions related to camping in public areas By Dolores Quintana The Westside Regional Alliance of Councils...

Left to right: Kirk Tamaddon, MD, area medical director, chief of staff, Kaiser Permanente West Los Angeles service area; Lilit Zibari, RN, MSN, senior vice president, area manager, Kaiser Permanente West Los Angeles service area; Colin Diaz, IOM, president/CEO, Culver City Chamber of Commerce; Jerry Yu, chief operating officer, Kaiser Permanente West Los Angeles service area. Photo: Courtesy.
News, Westside Wellness

Kaiser Permanente Opens New Target Clinic in Culver City

September 29, 2021

Read more
September 29, 2021

Kaiser Permanente, the nation’s largest integrated health system, and Target Corp. have opened a new Kaiser Permanente-staffed retail health clinic...

Council member Mike Bonin. Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News

Recall Bonin Leader’s Home Vandalized After Address Posted on Twitter

September 21, 2021

Read more
September 21, 2021

LAPD investigating September 16 incident By Dolores Quintana and Sam Catanzaro Katrina Schmitt, one of the leaders of the Recall...

Photo: Getty
Crime, News

Pair Charged With Hate Crime For Attack Outside Beverly Grove Sushi Restaurant

September 21, 2021

Read more
September 21, 2021

Two men were charged today for an assault outside a sushi restaurant earlier this year By Chad Winthrop Two men...

A Big Blue Bus in service. Photo: City of Santa Monica.
News, Transportation

Is Cash Coming Back for the Big Blue Bus?

September 17, 2021

Read more
September 17, 2021

Santa Monica City Council discusses possibility of restoring cash service for buses  By Dolores Quintana Santa Monica lawmakers recently discussed...

Wendy Galdamez Palma (top left) and her family. Photo: GoFundMe
Crime, News

Inglewood Man Arrested for Playa Del Rey Hit-and-Run That Killed Mother Cradling 3-Year-Old Killed

September 17, 2021

Read more
September 17, 2021

Darwin Dantzler, 39, arrested Wednesday By Sam Catanzaro An Inglewood man was arrested this week in connection to a Playa...

Photo: Getty
News, Real Estate

UCLA Study Suggests Nearly Half of LGBT Renters Behind on Rent Fear Eviction Within 2 Months

September 17, 2021

Read more
September 17, 2021

UCLA study sheds light on concerning issue  By Susan Payne According to a recent UCLA study, nearly half of the...

Photo: Getty Images
Crime, News, Transportation

Man Arrested for Shooting at Family’s Vehicle Following Mar Vista Collision

September 16, 2021

Read more
September 16, 2021

LAPD arrest Victor Manuel Espino By Sam Catanzaro Police have arrested a man for shooting at a family following a...

Vanessa Andrick. Photo: Courtesy CCUSD.
Education, News

Culver City High School’s Vanessa Andrick Named National Merit Semifinalist

September 15, 2021

Read more
September 15, 2021

Submitted by the Culver City Unified School District This week, officials of National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC) announced that Culver...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR