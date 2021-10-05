October 5, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

It’s Time for Something New at Lindberg Park!

Culver City officials are seeking community input on how to revitalize Lindberg Park. Photo: Facebook.

The Culver City Parks, Recreation and Community Services (PRCS) Commission invites you to join them to view and discuss plans for the Lindberg Park Picnic Area Rehabilitation, and, the Outdoor Exercise Area Expansion, before the community voting period begins on October 7.

The discussion will be held virtually via Webex on Tuesday, October 5, at 7:00 p.m.  Meeting registration is required to participate.  The Meeting Agenda and the link to eComments are available on the City’s website.  You may submit comments to the PRCS Commission via eComments until 5:00 PM on the night of the meeting.

The community vote for the selection of one of these projects, the Picnic Area Rehabilitation, or, the Outdoor Exercise Area Expansion, will begin on Thursday, October 7, 2021, and end on Friday, October 15, 2021.  Voting may be done online at www.cuvlercity.org/lindberg68 (note: this link is not activated yet).  Those who prefer to vote by telephone may call (310) 235-6668.

If you would like more information regarding the October 5, PRCS Commission meeting, and/or the Lindberg Park Projects, please email PRCS or call (310) 253-6668.

City of Culver City

in News
Related Posts
News, Video

Fallen Veterans Lay Bare The Homeless Crisis Outside the West LA Veterans Affairs Campus.

October 4, 2021

Read more
October 4, 2021

After the second homicide in six months on “Veterans Row” in Brentwood the community and homeless veterans are seeking answers....
Crime, News

LMU-Area Shooting Caught on Video

October 1, 2021

Read more
October 1, 2021

LAPD investigating September 21 incident By Chad Winthrop Detectives are asking for the public’s help in providing any information that...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News

Westside Neighborhood Councils Call for Action on Anti-Camping Ordinance

September 30, 2021

Read more
September 30, 2021

WRAC Board passes two motions related to camping in public areas By Dolores Quintana The Westside Regional Alliance of Councils...

Left to right: Kirk Tamaddon, MD, area medical director, chief of staff, Kaiser Permanente West Los Angeles service area; Lilit Zibari, RN, MSN, senior vice president, area manager, Kaiser Permanente West Los Angeles service area; Colin Diaz, IOM, president/CEO, Culver City Chamber of Commerce; Jerry Yu, chief operating officer, Kaiser Permanente West Los Angeles service area. Photo: Courtesy.
News, Westside Wellness

Kaiser Permanente Opens New Target Clinic in Culver City

September 29, 2021

Read more
September 29, 2021

Kaiser Permanente, the nation’s largest integrated health system, and Target Corp. have opened a new Kaiser Permanente-staffed retail health clinic...

Council member Mike Bonin. Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News

Recall Bonin Leader’s Home Vandalized After Address Posted on Twitter

September 21, 2021

Read more
September 21, 2021

LAPD investigating September 16 incident By Dolores Quintana and Sam Catanzaro Katrina Schmitt, one of the leaders of the Recall...

Photo: Getty
Crime, News

Pair Charged With Hate Crime For Attack Outside Beverly Grove Sushi Restaurant

September 21, 2021

Read more
September 21, 2021

Two men were charged today for an assault outside a sushi restaurant earlier this year By Chad Winthrop Two men...

A Big Blue Bus in service. Photo: City of Santa Monica.
News, Transportation

Is Cash Coming Back for the Big Blue Bus?

September 17, 2021

Read more
September 17, 2021

Santa Monica City Council discusses possibility of restoring cash service for buses  By Dolores Quintana Santa Monica lawmakers recently discussed...

Wendy Galdamez Palma (top left) and her family. Photo: GoFundMe
Crime, News

Inglewood Man Arrested for Playa Del Rey Hit-and-Run That Killed Mother Cradling 3-Year-Old Killed

September 17, 2021

Read more
September 17, 2021

Darwin Dantzler, 39, arrested Wednesday By Sam Catanzaro An Inglewood man was arrested this week in connection to a Playa...

Photo: Getty
News, Real Estate

UCLA Study Suggests Nearly Half of LGBT Renters Behind on Rent Fear Eviction Within 2 Months

September 17, 2021

Read more
September 17, 2021

UCLA study sheds light on concerning issue  By Susan Payne According to a recent UCLA study, nearly half of the...

Photo: Getty Images
Crime, News, Transportation

Man Arrested for Shooting at Family’s Vehicle Following Mar Vista Collision

September 16, 2021

Read more
September 16, 2021

LAPD arrest Victor Manuel Espino By Sam Catanzaro Police have arrested a man for shooting at a family following a...

Vanessa Andrick. Photo: Courtesy CCUSD.
Education, News

Culver City High School’s Vanessa Andrick Named National Merit Semifinalist

September 15, 2021

Read more
September 15, 2021

Submitted by the Culver City Unified School District This week, officials of National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC) announced that Culver...

Photo: Courtesy
Crime, News

Westside Man Pleads Guilty to Gambling Away Fraudulently-Obtained COVID-Relief Loans

September 14, 2021

Read more
September 14, 2021

Andrew Marnell pleads guilty to one count of bank fraud  By Chad Winthrop A West Los Angeles man pleaded guilty...
Education, News, Video

Vaccine and Mask Mandates for Santa Monica College In-Person Classes this Fall

September 14, 2021

Read more
September 14, 2021

As Santa Monica College returns for the fall semester new protocols are in place, learn about campus capacity, vaccine and...

Wendy Galdamez Palma (top left) and her family. Photo: GoFundMe
Crime, News

Mother Cradling 3-Year-Old Killed in Playa Del Rey Hit-and-Run

September 13, 2021

Read more
September 13, 2021

LAPD searching for suspect in connection to Saturday night incident By Sam Catanzaro Police are searching for a suspect wanted...

Photo: Getty Images
Crime, News

Police Searching for Suspect in Daylight Multi-Stabbing

September 13, 2021

Read more
September 13, 2021

Multiple victims in Saturday stabbings near Culver City By Chad Winthrop Police are searching for a suspect wanted for stabbing...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR