It’s Time for Something New at Lindberg Park!

The Culver City Parks, Recreation and Community Services (PRCS) Commission invites you to join them to view and discuss plans for the Lindberg Park Picnic Area Rehabilitation, and, the Outdoor Exercise Area Expansion, before the community voting period begins on October 7.

The discussion will be held virtually via Webex on Tuesday, October 5, at 7:00 p.m. Meeting registration is required to participate. The Meeting Agenda and the link to eComments are available on the City’s website. You may submit comments to the PRCS Commission via eComments until 5:00 PM on the night of the meeting.

The community vote for the selection of one of these projects, the Picnic Area Rehabilitation, or, the Outdoor Exercise Area Expansion, will begin on Thursday, October 7, 2021, and end on Friday, October 15, 2021. Voting may be done online at www.cuvlercity.org/lindberg68 (note: this link is not activated yet). Those who prefer to vote by telephone may call (310) 235-6668.

If you would like more information regarding the October 5, PRCS Commission meeting, and/or the Lindberg Park Projects, please email PRCS or call (310) 253-6668.

City of Culver City