Culver Police Use Narcan to Save Overdose Victim

Culver City police recently used Narcan to save a man who has overdosed on fentanyl.

According to the Culver City Police Department, (CCPD), Thursday morning around 2:00 a.m., officers received a radio call regarding a subject who overdosed on fentanyl in a motel on the 3900 block of Sepulveda Boulevard.

“CCPD officers arrived on scene and observed an unconscious male adult inside a room. CCPD officers administered Narcan to the victim and revived him,” CCPD wrote in a press release.

According to the CCPD, the Culver City Fire Department arrived on scene and transported the subject to a local area hospital for further medical treatment.

“Due to the quick response of our officers and CCFD personnel, the subject is expected to make a full recovery,” CCPD added.