August 13, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Culver Police Use Narcan to Save Overdose Victim

Culver City police recently used Narcan to save a man who has overdosed on fentanyl.

According to the Culver City Police Department, (CCPD), Thursday morning around 2:00 a.m., officers received a radio call regarding a subject who overdosed on fentanyl in a motel on the 3900 block of Sepulveda Boulevard.

“CCPD officers arrived on scene and observed an unconscious male adult inside a room. CCPD officers administered Narcan to the victim and revived him,” CCPD wrote in a press release.

According to the CCPD, the Culver City Fire Department arrived on scene and transported the subject to a local area hospital for further medical treatment.

“Due to the quick response of our officers and CCFD personnel, the subject is expected to make a full recovery,” CCPD added.

