August 11, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

CCUSD Board of Education Names Quoc Tran as the District’s New Superintendent

The five-member CCUSD Board of Education voted unanimously at its August 9 meeting to support the hiring of Mr. Quoc Tran as the District’s new superintendent. Tran, currently the assistant superintendent of educational services at Franklin-McKinley School

District in San José, California, will replace Leslie Lockhart, who announced her retirement earlier this year.

“I am proud of the exhaustive, transparent and collaborative process that led us to the District’s new superintendent,” said Board President Tashon McKeithan. “We solicited and received input from the public and our school communities at every turn, and I know that this inclusive process has helped us hire the right person. Mr. Tran comes to us with a great deal of experience and a true commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion. He will be a true asset to our District.”

Tran previously served as associate superintendent of educational services at Soledad Unified, and Alisal Union school districts, in Monterey County, California. He earned a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from California State University – Los Angeles and has taught fourth and fifth grade, bilingual (Vietnamese) mathematics and science at the high school levels in Los Angeles. Tran is bilingual and bi-literate in Vietnamese, and has earned a master’s degree in educational leadership from California State University – Los Angeles.

As an adjunct professor at Claremont Graduate University (CGU), he was a co-recipient of a U.S. Fulbright-Hays Group Project Abroad Scholarship, Project VOICE-CGU (2010-2017) where he co-led a team of 12 future teachers on a six-week immersive study trip to Vietnam.

In addition to teaching and his engineering background, he has experience as a director in the areas of English Learner Services, Equity Programs, Multi-tiered System of Support, Curriculum & Instruction, Research, Data Analysis & Assessments, State & Federal Projects, and Public Information & Communication.

Tran’s fiancée, Crystal Hahm, is also an educator and has spent 19 years as a third-grade teacher in the Tustin Unified School District, where she was once a Teacher of the Year nominee.

Having grown up in the Vietnam War; Tran arrived in the U.S. at the age of 17 after spending years in a refugee camp in Malaysia and has committed to focus his life work to confront issues impacting diversity, inclusion and equity in the public education arena.

“The great poet Maya Angelou once said, ‘… that in diversity there is beauty and there is strength,’” Tran said. “I am honored to bring my passion and commitment to achieve the beauty and strength of the diversity that we are, the inclusion that we practice, and the equity outcome that we create for all students.”

in Culver City, Upbeat Beat
Related Posts
Crime + Courts, Culver City, News

Police Release Footage of Suspect Wanted for Assault of 17-Year-Old Girl Jogging in Culver City

August 6, 2021

Read more
August 6, 2021

CCPD searching for suspect in connection to July 30 incident By Sam Catanzaro Culver City police have released footage showing...

Photo: Courtesy Everything Counts for Kids.
Local Business Spotlight, Upbeat Beat, Westside Wellness

Everything counts at Everything Counts for Kids

August 3, 2021

Read more
August 3, 2021

Culver City camp combines all aspects of child development into programming By Susan M. Payne As Culver City went into...

Photo: Faceboook (@ccwalkandroll)
Culver City, Upbeat Beat

Culver City Walk & Rollers Family Fun Rides Are Back

August 3, 2021

Read more
August 3, 2021

This weekend and the following weekend, Culver City Walk & Rollers will be hosting family rides to encourage families to...

The scene of a shooting at Media Park in Culver City Thursday morning. Photo: Los Angeles Police Department Pacific Division Lieutenant Ensly (Twitter).
Crime + Courts, Culver City, News

Investigation Underway After Man Shot to Death in Culver City Park

July 22, 2021

Read more
July 22, 2021

Unidentified victim found early Thursday morning  By Sam Catanzaro An investigation is underway after a man was found shot to...
Culver City, Uncategorized, Upbeat Beat

Culver City’s Largest Annual Event La Fiesta Ballona Returns

July 21, 2021

Read more
July 21, 2021

The Culver City Parks, Recreation & Community Services (PRCS) Department is excited to announce that, for this year only, Fiesta La Ballona...

A suspect wanted for two Culver City robberies last week. Photo: CCPD.
Culver City, Featured, News

CPPD Release Footage of Two Armed Robberies in Fox Hills Area Committed Possibly the Same Suspect

July 19, 2021

Read more
July 19, 2021

Culver City police search suspect connected to July 12-14 incidents By Chad Winthrop Culver City have released footage of two...
Culver City, Edify Tv, Upbeat Beat

Edify TV: Culver City Pride Rally and Bike Ride

July 13, 2021

Read more
July 13, 2021

A Pride bike ride and rally was held in Culver City Sunday June 27, the city’s first official LGBTQ event....
News, Theater + Film, Things To Do, Upbeat Beat

Marina Drive-In Movie Summer Series Underway

July 9, 2021

Read more
July 9, 2021

Gather with your family and friends to watch movies by the sea in Marina del Rey. Marina Drive-In Movie Nights,...
Crime + Courts, Culver City, Featured, News

Culver City Police Released More Footage of Suspect Wanted for Hate Crime

July 6, 2021

Read more
July 6, 2021

CCPD still searching for suspect in connection to June 14 incident By Sam Catanzaro Culver City police have released additional...

Two suspects sought for a recent armed robbery at Westfield Culver City. Photo: Culver City Police Department.
Crime + Courts, Culver City, Featured, News

Armed Robbers Steal Over $100K of Jewelry From Father and Teen Son at Westfield Culver City

June 30, 2021

Read more
June 30, 2021

Cartier watch, jewel encrusted necklaces stolen Tuesday afternoon By Sam Catanzaro Police are searching for suspected wanted for robbing a...

Photos: Courtesy CCUSD.
Culver City, Sports, Upbeat Beat

Tokyo Bound! Former Centaur Runner ﻿Isaiah Jewett Qualifies for U.S. Olympic Team

June 30, 2021

Read more
June 30, 2021

Former Culver City High School track star Isaiah Jewett made the U.S. Olympic Team by bettering his USC school record and taking...
Edify Tv, Upbeat Beat

Edify TV: LA County Parks’ Multi Million Dollar Grant Program

June 25, 2021

Read more
June 25, 2021

LA County parks stand to benefit from a $33 million grant program. Learn more in this video made possible by...
Uncategorized, Upbeat Beat

Nearly $10,000 Given to Local ArtistsThrough Culver City Arts Foundation Arts Resiliency Fund

June 25, 2021

Read more
June 25, 2021

Eleven artists received ranging microgrants maxing out at $1,000. By Toi Creel A local group is doing their best to...
Upbeat Beat

Culver City Pride Ride to Be Held Sunday

June 25, 2021

Read more
June 25, 2021

Ride will start at Syd Kronenthal Park and end with a rally. By Toi Creel A Pride bike ride is...
Art, Upbeat Beat

The First NFT Gallery Has Opened in Venice

June 23, 2021

Read more
June 23, 2021

Bright Moments gallery is changing the way we view, buy, and appreciate art by utilizing blockchain technology to create the...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR