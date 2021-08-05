August 6, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Monty’s Good Burger Coming to Culver City

Photo: Facebook (@MontysGoodBurger).

Westside Dining Scene August 5, 2021

By Kerry Slater

High-End Sushi Restaurant Expanding to Montana Avenue 

Montana Avenue in Santa Monica is getting a high-end sushi restaurant. As reported by Toddrickallen, The Brother’s Sushi will be moving into the space at 1008 Montana Avenue, former home to Maria’s Italian Kitchen. The restaurant, currently with one location in Woodland Hills, is helmed by Chef Mark Okuda and features both season omakase courses alongside à la carte options.  The eatery has received praise from critics, including Time Out who wrote The Brother’s Sushi has “some of the freshest, most buttery and flavorful seafood available in Los Angeles. The pricing can certainly reflect this, but it’s well worth the splurge, and chef-owner Mark Okuda offers affordable omakase tracks, lunch deals and takeout specials that make the Brothers Sushi a must-visit across budgets,” in a review from June of this year. An opening date for the Montana Avenue location has yet to be announced. 

Monty’s Good Burger Coming to Culver City

Plant-based burger chain Monty’s Good Burger is coming to Culver City, What Now Los Angeles reports. The restaurant, which first opened as a Riverside food hall stand and a Koreatown takeaway spot in 2018, will be coming to 3849 Main Street in Culver City as the chain’s fifth location. An opening date for the Culver City location has yet to be announced.  

Venice’s Zelda’s Corner Closes

Venice breakfast and lunch spot Zelda’s Corner, located at 9 Westminster Avenue, has closed its doors permanently. The news was announced in an Instagram post from the restaurant’s chef and owner Edward Klevens, who cited the pandemic and the conditions in Venice as the reason for the closure. “It is with a heavy heart that I wanted to announce that Zelda’s Corner has closed. Between the pandemic and the situation in Venice Beach we were unable to continue. It has been a privilege and pleasure to create food in Venice for the last five and half years,” reads the post. 

Bay Area Tea Shop Set to Open in Sawtelle 

A Bay Area tea shop is set to open in Sawtelle. As reported by Toddrickallen, Teaspoon will open on August 7 at 1947 Sawtelle Boulevard Unit E. Teaspoon currently has 19 locations in Northern California and the Sawtelle shop will be the chain’s first store in Southern California. The Sawtelle location will be operating under the following soft opening hours to begin with: Monday-Thursday noon – 9 p.m. and Friday-Sunday noon – 10 p.m. On August 7, the first 100 customers will receive a drink of their choice in the shop’s special bamboo bottle. In addition, between August 7 and August 15, the shop will be offering buy one get one free deals for in-store drink purchases. 

Alfred Coffee Opening in Malibu 

Alfred Coffee, currently with 16 locations worldwide, will be opening a shop in Malibu soon. As reported by What Now Los Angeles, Alfred Coffee–known for their slogan “but first, coffee”–will be opening later this summer in the Malibu Country Mart. The Malibu location will be the chain’s 12th Los Angeles location, having recently opened shops in Westwood Village and on Abbot Kinney Boulevard. 

in Dining
Related Posts
A bahn mi from Skinny Daves. Photo: skinny-daves.com
Dining, Featured, News

New Sandwich Spot Opens From Chef Behind Little Fatty

July 29, 2021

Read more
July 29, 2021

David Kuo opens Skinny Daves By Kerry Slater  The chef behind popular Mar Vista restaurant Little Fatty has opened Skinny...

Photo: finandfeathersrestaurants.com
Dining

Atlanta Restaurant and Lounge Eyes Marina Del Rey Space

July 22, 2021

Read more
July 22, 2021

Fin & Feathers files for liquor license at 13484 Washington Blvd  By Kerry Slater An Atlanta-based restaurant and lounge self-described...
Dining, Edify Tv

Edify TV: Local Cafe Supporting Foster Youths

July 14, 2021

Read more
July 14, 2021

La La Land Kind Cafe recently opened its first California location in Santa Monica, delivering not only unique coffee and...

Photo: Facebook (@hihocheeseburger)
Dining, Featured, News

HiHo Cheeseburger Opens Marina del Rey Location

July 14, 2021

Read more
July 14, 2021

Popular Wagyu burger spot opens next to sister restaurants KazuNori and Uovo  By Kerry Slater Popular Wagyu burger spot HiHo...

Photo: Arth Kitchen + Bar (Facebook).
Dining, Featured, News

Modern Indian Restaurant Opens in Heart of Culver City

July 8, 2021

Read more
July 8, 2021

Arth Kitchen + Bar open at 9531 Culver Boulevard By Kerry Slater A modern Indian restaurant has come to a...
Dining, Edify Tv

Edify TV: Googie-Style Diner Getting New Neighbors

July 8, 2021

Read more
July 8, 2021

Dinah’s Family Restaurant, the Westside Googie-style diner beloved for its fried chicken, is getting many new neighborhoods. Learn more in...
Dining

LA City Council Votes To Stop Citing Unlicensed Street Vendors

July 1, 2021

Read more
July 1, 2021

Vote will allow hundreds of business owners to serve food without fear of confiscation By Toi Creel  On Tuesday, June...

Photo: Teddy's Tacos (Facebook).
Dining, Featured, News

Teddy’s Tacos Coming to Culver City in September 2021

July 1, 2021

Read more
July 1, 2021

Restaurant third location coming this fall By Toi Creel A popular Mexican restaurant will soon be making a home in...

Hotel Casa del Mar and Shutters on the Beach’s beachside picnic. Photos: Courtesy.
Dining

The Coolest Culinary Choices on the Coast

June 24, 2021

Read more
June 24, 2021

By Staff Writer Looking to get the most out of your summer dining experience? Look no further than Hotel Casa...

The interior of KazuNori Marina del Rey. Photos: Facebook (@kazunorisushi).
Dining, Featured, News

KazuNori Opens in Marina del Rey

June 24, 2021

Read more
June 24, 2021

24-seat hand roll counter at the Broadwalk Marina del Rey at Pier 44 By Kerry Slater Popular hand roll bar...

Alice Waters. Photo: Facebook (@CalAlumni).
Dining, Featured, News

Culinary Legend Alice Waters Opening Westside Restaurant

June 17, 2021

Read more
June 17, 2021

Unnamed restaurant set to open this fall at Hammer Museum By Sam Catanzaro Legendary chef Alice Waters is opening her...
Dining, Edify Tv

Edify TV: Local Educator Making Baking Dreams a Reality

June 17, 2021

Read more
June 17, 2021

Dr. Shica Little has always enjoyed baking as side project, selling Southern-style sweets and pastries online, but recently she opened...

Photo: Instagram (@go_go_bird)
Dining, Featured, News

‘LA-Style’ Fried Chicken Spot Popping-up in Culver City This Weekend

June 10, 2021

Read more
June 10, 2021

Go Go Bird to be at Citizen Public Market Friday and Saturday By Kerry Slater An “LA-style” fried chicken restaurant...

A sharp looking cheese pizza from Prime Pizza. Photo: Kerry Slater.
Dining, Featured

Food Review: Pizza That Lives up to the Hype

June 8, 2021

Read more
June 8, 2021

Prime Pizza, now on the Westside, serves up a top-notch slice By Kerry Slater A highly anticipated pizza joint recently...
Dining, Edify Tv, Featured, News

Edify TV: Hiring Challenges for Restaurants Ahead of Full Reopening

June 3, 2021

Read more
June 3, 2021

“We are having major staffing shortage challenges right now. Everyone is hiring at the same time,” says the owner of...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR