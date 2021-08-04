August 5, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

New Renderings Revealed for Future Multi-Use Building on La Cienega blvd

The SHop will be a multifamily housing and office space replacing the self-storage facility on the corner of La Cienega blvd and Jefferson blvd, view renderings and more in this video brought to you by Santa Monica College.

News, video

New Street Furniture Program Coming to Bus Stops Across Los Angeles

August 4, 2021

August 4, 2021

StreetsLA is debuting a new program adding shade, seating, and other amenities to bus stops across Los Angeles. Brought to...
News, video

New West LA High-Rise Apartment Building Reaches its Final Height

August 4, 2021

August 4, 2021

“The Landmark” is the tallest apartment building West of the 405 and the first new high-rise built in the last...
video

Malibu Wine Trail Part 3: Cielo Farms

August 4, 2021

August 4, 2021

A family owned private vineyard and tasting room pitched atop the Santa Monica Mountains has roots in Malibu’s long standing...
video

Bridging the Gap Between Need, Excess, and Waste

August 3, 2021

August 3, 2021

Nourish LA is a non profit organization feeding Westside families with food donated from community gardens, local restaurants, farms, and...
Crime + Courts, Culver City, News

17-Year-Old Girl Assaulted While Jogging in Culver City

August 2, 2021

August 2, 2021

CCPD searching for suspect in connection to July 30 incident By Sam Catanzaro A 17-year-old girl was assaulted while jogging...
video

L.A County Receives a C+ on UCLA’s Ecosystem Health Report Card

July 31, 2021

July 31, 2021

UCLA’s 2021 Sustainable LA Grand Challenge Ecosystem Health Report Card looked at L.A County’s biodiversity, land use, and future environmental...
video

Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy Grants $250k Towards Corral Canyon Fire Station

July 30, 2021

July 30, 2021

The Corral Canyon Fire Safety Alliance (CCFSA) is building a new fire station to better protect their beloved neighborhood, learn...

A bahn mi from Skinny Daves. Photo: skinny-daves.com
Dining, Featured, News

New Sandwich Spot Opens From Chef Behind Little Fatty

July 29, 2021

July 29, 2021

David Kuo opens Skinny Daves By Kerry Slater  The chef behind popular Mar Vista restaurant Little Fatty has opened Skinny...
video

“The Park” development unveiled new exterior

July 29, 2021

July 29, 2021

How does the newly unveiled mixed use building on 5th and Broadway compare to its renderings? Video brought to you...
video

The Reese Davidson Project Faces New Appeal

July 29, 2021

July 29, 2021

Venice Vision has submitted a new appeal in opposition of The Reese Davidson Community affordable housing project set to break...
Traffic + Transportation, Transportation, video

“Sharing an Open Main Street” Seeks Public Opinion

July 28, 2021

July 28, 2021

The Pilot program closed parts of Main street July 24-26 as part of a 4 part series seeking to build...
video

Update on $870M UCLA Student Housing Expansion Project

July 28, 2021

July 28, 2021

UCLA is expanding student housing with 3 buildings currently in development. Video brought to you by Hillside Memorial.

A rendering of a local supportive housing project in West LA. Credit: Perkins & Will.
Featured, News, Real Estate

Westside Permanent Supportive Housing for Seniors, Veterans Breaks Ground

July 28, 2021

July 28, 2021

51-story, five story building coming to Santa Monica Boulevard By Chad Winthrop A five story supportive housing project for seniors...
video

Malibu Wine Trail Part 2: Montage Vineyards Private Estate

July 28, 2021

July 28, 2021

Today on the Malibu Wine Trail we stop by Montage Vineyards and chat with an artisan winemaker who gives us...
Crime + Courts, Featured, News

Man Holding Elderly Woman at Knifepoint Killed by Police in Mar Vista

July 27, 2021

July 27, 2021

Officer-involved shooting occurs on Barry Avenue Monday morning By Sam Catanzaro  A man holding an elderly woman at knifepoint in...

