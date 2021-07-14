July 15, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Edify TV: Local Cafe Supporting Foster Youths

La La Land Kind Cafe recently opened its first California location in Santa Monica, delivering not only unique coffee and tea drinks, but also supporting foster youths with paid internships. Learn more in this video made possible by Future Elite Academy.

in Dining, Edify Tv
Photo: Facebook (@hihocheeseburger)
Dining, Featured, News

HiHo Cheeseburger Opens Marina del Rey Location

July 14, 2021

July 14, 2021

Popular Wagyu burger spot opens next to sister restaurants KazuNori and Uovo  By Kerry Slater Popular Wagyu burger spot HiHo...
Culver City, Edify Tv, Upbeat Beat

Edify TV: Culver City Pride Rally and Bike Ride

July 13, 2021

July 13, 2021

A Pride bike ride and rally was held in Culver City Sunday June 27, the city’s first official LGBTQ event....
Edify Tv, Real Estate

Edify TV: West LA Chili Bowl Denied Historic-Cultural Status

July 12, 2021

July 12, 2021

Recently LA City Council voted to deny the West LA Chili Bowl Historic-Cultural Monument, one of the oldest surviving examples...

Photo: Arth Kitchen + Bar (Facebook).
Dining, Featured, News

Modern Indian Restaurant Opens in Heart of Culver City

July 8, 2021

July 8, 2021

Arth Kitchen + Bar open at 9531 Culver Boulevard By Kerry Slater A modern Indian restaurant has come to a...
Dining, Edify Tv

Edify TV: Googie-Style Diner Getting New Neighbors

July 8, 2021

July 8, 2021

Dinah’s Family Restaurant, the Westside Googie-style diner beloved for its fried chicken, is getting many new neighborhoods. Learn more in...
Dining

LA City Council Votes To Stop Citing Unlicensed Street Vendors

July 1, 2021

July 1, 2021

Vote will allow hundreds of business owners to serve food without fear of confiscation By Toi Creel  On Tuesday, June...

Photo: Teddy's Tacos (Facebook).
Dining, Featured, News

Teddy’s Tacos Coming to Culver City in September 2021

July 1, 2021

July 1, 2021

Restaurant third location coming this fall By Toi Creel A popular Mexican restaurant will soon be making a home in...
Edify Tv, Real Estate

Snap and Hulu Expanding Westside Presence

June 25, 2021

June 25, 2021

Snapchat and Hulu are expanding their footprints on the Westside. Learn more in this video made possible by Malibu Community...
Edify Tv, Upbeat Beat

Edify TV: LA County Parks’ Multi Million Dollar Grant Program

June 25, 2021

June 25, 2021

LA County parks stand to benefit from a $33 million grant program. Learn more in this video made possible by...
Edify Tv, Traffic + Transportation

Edify TV: Decreasing Expo Line Ride Times?

June 24, 2021

June 24, 2021

Transportation officials are looking into ways to decrease ride times on the E (Expo) Line connecting Santa Monica to Downtown...

Hotel Casa del Mar and Shutters on the Beach’s beachside picnic. Photos: Courtesy.
Dining

The Coolest Culinary Choices on the Coast

June 24, 2021

June 24, 2021

By Staff Writer Looking to get the most out of your summer dining experience? Look no further than Hotel Casa...

The interior of KazuNori Marina del Rey. Photos: Facebook (@kazunorisushi).
Dining, Featured, News

KazuNori Opens in Marina del Rey

June 24, 2021

June 24, 2021

24-seat hand roll counter at the Broadwalk Marina del Rey at Pier 44 By Kerry Slater Popular hand roll bar...
Edify Tv, Real Estate

Edify TV: Trident Center Gutted as Makeover Continues

June 22, 2021

June 22, 2021

The Trident Center in Sawtelle is completely gutted as a $300 million revamp continues to make progress. Learn more in...
Edify Tv, Real Estate

Edify TV: Report Sheds Light on LA’s Housing Deficit

June 22, 2021

June 22, 2021

A new report estimates a deficit of nearly a half a million affordable housing units in LA County. Learn more...

Alice Waters. Photo: Facebook (@CalAlumni).
Dining, Featured, News

Culinary Legend Alice Waters Opening Westside Restaurant

June 17, 2021

June 17, 2021

Unnamed restaurant set to open this fall at Hammer Museum By Sam Catanzaro Legendary chef Alice Waters is opening her...

