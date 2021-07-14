La La Land Kind Cafe recently opened its first California location in Santa Monica, delivering not only unique coffee and tea drinks, but also supporting foster youths with paid internships. Learn more in this video made possible by Future Elite Academy.
Edify TV: Local Cafe Supporting Foster Youths
HiHo Cheeseburger Opens Marina del Rey Location
July 14, 2021 Westside Today Staff
Popular Wagyu burger spot opens next to sister restaurants KazuNori and Uovo By Kerry Slater Popular Wagyu burger spot HiHo...
Edify TV: Culver City Pride Rally and Bike Ride
A Pride bike ride and rally was held in Culver City Sunday June 27, the city’s first official LGBTQ event....
Edify TV: West LA Chili Bowl Denied Historic-Cultural Status
Recently LA City Council voted to deny the West LA Chili Bowl Historic-Cultural Monument, one of the oldest surviving examples...
Modern Indian Restaurant Opens in Heart of Culver City
July 8, 2021 Westside Today Staff
Arth Kitchen + Bar open at 9531 Culver Boulevard By Kerry Slater A modern Indian restaurant has come to a...
Edify TV: Googie-Style Diner Getting New Neighbors
Dinah’s Family Restaurant, the Westside Googie-style diner beloved for its fried chicken, is getting many new neighborhoods. Learn more in...
LA City Council Votes To Stop Citing Unlicensed Street Vendors
July 1, 2021 Staff Report
Vote will allow hundreds of business owners to serve food without fear of confiscation By Toi Creel On Tuesday, June...
Teddy’s Tacos Coming to Culver City in September 2021
July 1, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Restaurant third location coming this fall By Toi Creel A popular Mexican restaurant will soon be making a home in...
Snap and Hulu Expanding Westside Presence
Snapchat and Hulu are expanding their footprints on the Westside. Learn more in this video made possible by Malibu Community...
Edify TV: LA County Parks’ Multi Million Dollar Grant Program
LA County parks stand to benefit from a $33 million grant program. Learn more in this video made possible by...
Edify TV: Decreasing Expo Line Ride Times?
Transportation officials are looking into ways to decrease ride times on the E (Expo) Line connecting Santa Monica to Downtown...
The Coolest Culinary Choices on the Coast
June 24, 2021 Staff Report
By Staff Writer Looking to get the most out of your summer dining experience? Look no further than Hotel Casa...
KazuNori Opens in Marina del Rey
June 24, 2021 Staff Report
24-seat hand roll counter at the Broadwalk Marina del Rey at Pier 44 By Kerry Slater Popular hand roll bar...
Edify TV: Trident Center Gutted as Makeover Continues
The Trident Center in Sawtelle is completely gutted as a $300 million revamp continues to make progress. Learn more in...
Edify TV: Report Sheds Light on LA’s Housing Deficit
A new report estimates a deficit of nearly a half a million affordable housing units in LA County. Learn more...
Culinary Legend Alice Waters Opening Westside Restaurant
June 17, 2021 Staff Report
Unnamed restaurant set to open this fall at Hammer Museum By Sam Catanzaro Legendary chef Alice Waters is opening her...
