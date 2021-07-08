Modern Indian Restaurant Opens in Heart of Culver City

Arth Kitchen + Bar open at 9531 Culver Boulevard

By Kerry Slater

A modern Indian restaurant has come to a Culver City space that has housed a number of eateries over the years.

As reported by Toddrickallen, Arth Kitchen + Bar has opened at 9531 Culver Boulevard. Over the years the space has housed a number of restaurants, including Sambar, AR Cucina, and Ford’s Filling Station.

“Located in the heart of Culver City, Arth Bar + Kitchen invites guests to experience Indian cuisine in a completely new way with its contemporary atmosphere, eclectic dishes and innovative cocktails,” reads the restaurant’s website.

The menu includes a range of eclectic small plates, a hearty selection of tandoori options, sauce-centric main plates alongside cocktails (including zero-proof offerings), wine and beer. The kitchen is helmed by Chef Sagar Ghosh who attended the Indus Institute of Hospitality and Culinary Arts.

The restaurant’s hours are Monday – Sunday, 11:30 a.m. – 10 p.m. For more information visit https://www.arthla.com/. ​