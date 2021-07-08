July 8, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Modern Indian Restaurant Opens in Heart of Culver City

Photo: Arth Kitchen + Bar (Facebook).

Arth Kitchen + Bar open at 9531 Culver Boulevard

By Kerry Slater

A modern Indian restaurant has come to a Culver City space that has housed a number of eateries over the years. 

As reported by Toddrickallen, Arth Kitchen + Bar has opened at 9531 Culver Boulevard. Over the years the space has housed a number of restaurants, including Sambar, AR Cucina, and Ford’s Filling Station. 

“Located in the heart of Culver City, Arth Bar + Kitchen invites guests to experience Indian cuisine in a completely new way with its contemporary atmosphere, eclectic dishes and innovative cocktails,” reads the restaurant’s website. 

The menu includes a range of eclectic small plates, a hearty selection of tandoori options, sauce-centric main plates alongside cocktails (including zero-proof offerings), wine and beer. The kitchen is helmed by Chef Sagar Ghosh who attended the Indus Institute of Hospitality and Culinary Arts. 

The restaurant’s hours are Monday – Sunday, 11:30 a.m. – 10 p.m. For more information visit https://www.arthla.com/. ​

in Dining, Featured, News
