July 2, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Bonin Staffer Calls Homeless Person Living at Entrance to Westchester Field Office ‘Disruptive’ in Leaked Email

Leaked email shows member of Councilmember’s staff complaining about person living outside Westchester Field offices 

By Sam Catanzaro

A leaked email shows a member of Councilmember Mike Bonin’s staff calling about a homeless person living in front of the Westchester field office “disruptive”.

The email, sent Monday morning to the City Attorney’s office and other recipients, was from Hannah Levien, Bonin’s Acting District Director. 

“Our staff is coming back to the office and we need to have full access to the entrance. Additionally, my office looks directly at the entrance and can hear everything through the wall. We have a person permanently staying in front of our office who is both disruptive to our ability to work and blocks the entrance,” reads the email obtained by Yo! Venice. “Would this be considered an interference with business trespass?”

“Please let me know as soon as possible,” the email continues. 

The Westchester field office is located at 7166 Manchester Avenue right next to Westchester Park. The park has seen an increase in homelessness the past year, and was the subject of an online petition set up this spring requesting Bonin and City leaders clean up conditions by June 1. 

A leaked email from a member of Councilmember Mike Bonin’s staff regarding a person living in front of the Councilmember’s Westchester field office. Photo: Yo! Venice.

“We demand increased security and enforcement of laws to help us return to safe and sanitary conditions across every inch of Westchester Park,” reads the petition, which currently has over 2,300 signatures. “City leaders, we urge you to treat this like the emergency it is.” 

A nearby resident, following the email leak, accused Bonin’s office of hypocrisy in an interview with Fox 11

“I think they are hypocrites,” Westchester resident Lucy Han told Fox. “What bothers me the most is that they can try and get homeless that are disturbing them from their front doorstep and yet when it’s our safety, our kids’ safety, our homes, they don’t care and they call us NIMBYs.” 

Julie Zaller, another nearby resident, shared this view.

“They’re always saying we can’t do anything, we can’t do anything, we can’t do anything. But now that they’re trying to come back to the offices, they’re trying to do something,” Zaller told Fox 11

Bonin could not immediately be reached for comment regarding whether or not the individual is still living outside the field office. His Chief of Staff Chad Molnar, however, released a statement to the media addressing the incident. 

“Councilmember Bonin didn’t know about this and it isn’t how he personally would have handled it. He believes our response to homelessness and encampments on public property needs to lead with housing and services, not enforcement. That’s what he was fighting for today at City Hall, and that’s the approach we are taking as we are housing dozens of unhoused residents of Venice Beach this week with our Encampments to Homes program,” reads the statement. 

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Teddy's Tacos (Facebook).
Dining, Featured, News

Teddy’s Tacos Coming to Culver City in September 2021

July 1, 2021

Read more
July 1, 2021

Restaurant third location coming this fall By Toi Creel A popular Mexican restaurant will soon be making a home in...

Two suspects sought for a recent armed robbery at Westfield Culver City. Photo: Culver City Police Department.
Crime + Courts, Culver City, Featured, News

Armed Robbers Steal Over $100K of Jewelry From Father and Teen Son at Westfield Culver City

June 30, 2021

Read more
June 30, 2021

Cartier watch, jewel encrusted necklaces stolen Tuesday afternoon By Sam Catanzaro Police are searching for suspected wanted for robbing a...

Photo: LA County Sheriff’s Department (Facebook).
Featured, News

LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva Asks Board of Supervisors to Declare State of Emergency on Homelessness Crisis

June 28, 2021

Read more
June 28, 2021

Sheriff sends letter to Board of Supervisors last week By Sam Catanzaro “Venice was once the number two tourist destination...

Photo: Getty Images.
Crime + Courts, Featured, News

SUV Plows Into Baldwin Hills Home and Kills 86-Year-Old Woman

June 28, 2021

Read more
June 28, 2021

86-year-old woman killed, man criticality injured in Saturday incident By Sam Catanzaro An 86-year-old Baldwin Hills woman died over the...
Featured, News

Marina Del Rey Businesses Send Letter Opposing Fisherman’s Village Homeless Shelter Plan

June 24, 2021

Read more
June 24, 2021

“We do not feel Marina del Rey’s tourist attractions are a suitable location for homeless housing,” reads letter By Sam...

The interior of KazuNori Marina del Rey. Photos: Facebook (@kazunorisushi).
Dining, Featured, News

KazuNori Opens in Marina del Rey

June 24, 2021

Read more
June 24, 2021

24-seat hand roll counter at the Broadwalk Marina del Rey at Pier 44 By Kerry Slater Popular hand roll bar...
Featured, News

15-Year-Old Missing After Leaving Home Near LAX

June 21, 2021

Read more
June 21, 2021

Shalawra Kellin last seen June 10 Police are searching for a critical missing teenager who has not been seen since...
Culver City, Featured, News

Culver City Stormwater Quality Master Plan Discussion Planned For Community Meeting

June 21, 2021

Read more
June 21, 2021

Meeting is free to attend and residents can register online. By Toi Creel This week members of the public are...
Culver City, News

Culver City’s Mobile Recycling Program Launched

June 17, 2021

Read more
June 17, 2021

By Toi Creel A Culver City program is new way of collecting recyclables for California Redemption Value. In collaboration with...

Alice Waters. Photo: Facebook (@CalAlumni).
Dining, Featured, News

Culinary Legend Alice Waters Opening Westside Restaurant

June 17, 2021

Read more
June 17, 2021

Unnamed restaurant set to open this fall at Hammer Museum By Sam Catanzaro Legendary chef Alice Waters is opening her...
Featured, News, Politics

Westside’s Councilmember Mike Bonin Served Recall Papers

June 16, 2021

Read more
June 16, 2021

Bonin served recall papers Tuesday, over 27,000 signatures must be obtained from constituents  By Sam Catanzaro “Our streets have become...
Featured, News, Upbeat Beat

CCUSD Creates First Assistant Superintendent of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

June 15, 2021

Read more
June 15, 2021

New position first of its kind in California, possibly the nation Culver City Unified School District (CCUSD) has created a...
Crime + Courts, News

Culver City Police Search for Suspect in Assault and Possible Hate Crime Against Asian American

June 14, 2021

Read more
June 14, 2021

Culver City police are searching for a suspect wanted for the assault and possible hate crime against an Asian American...
News, video

Edify TV: Westside Vandalism Suspect Arrested

June 14, 2021

Read more
June 14, 2021

A man has been arrested in connection with a series of Westside vandalisms in West L.A., including at a local...
Featured, News, Real Estate

Mixed-Use 144-Unit Housing Project in The Works For Los Angeles-Culver City Lot

June 11, 2021

Read more
June 11, 2021

Apartments would contain public space plus affordable housing By Toi Creel A new six- story housing project is being reviewed...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR