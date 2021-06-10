‘LA-Style’ Fried Chicken Spot Popping-up in Culver City This Weekend

Go Go Bird to be at Citizen Public Market Friday and Saturday

By Kerry Slater

An “LA-style” fried chicken restaurant is popping in Culver City for three days this weekend.

Go Go Bird has announced on Instagram that they will be serving up fried chicken at Citizens Public Market in Culver City Friday, June 11 and Saturday, June 12.

“Come for your faves (juicy tenders, spicy wings and gyoza) and the chance to try our limited edition chicken sandwich!” reads the post.

The menu will include tenders, wings, a sandwich and gyozas.

The restaurant, from Chef Brandon Kida, uses Jidori Chicken for their dishes, a mixed-breed domestic free-range chicken popular in Japan. Described as the “Kobe beef” of chicken, the Jidori chicken at Crack Shack comes from Jidori Farms, known for their hyper-fresh chicken, killed between 12 and 24 hours before being sold.

“It’s not the average fast food chicken, it’s a cluck above!” reads their website. “Wings, thighs, breast and tenders are marinated with spices then fried and finished with a Szechuan-style chili oil for a crispy burst of flavor.”