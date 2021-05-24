Police Seek Suspects Wanted for Shooting BB Gun at Culver City Businesses

Culver City police seeking public assistance in string of vandalisms

By Sam Catanzaro

Police are searching for suspects wanted for shooting BB pellets at Culver City businesses, shattering windows.

According to the Culver City Police Department (CCPD), on April 12 at between 8 10:45 p.m., officers responded to two calls of vandalism on the 11900 block of Washington Boulevard regarding two businesses which had sustained shattered street facing windows. In the early morning of April 13 officers discovered three additional businesses that also sustained similar front window damage on the 12900-13100 blocks of Washington Boulevard.

On May 20 around 11:30 p.m., CCPD officers responded to a business on the 12700 block of Washington Boulevard regarding its front window being shattered. On the same evening, two additional businesses on the 11900 and 13300 blocks of Washington Boulevard reported their street facing windows had been shattered by apparent BB pellets.

“CCPD Detectives obtained video footage of the above-described suspect vehicle, which was observed in the area at the time of these most recent vandalisms. It is believed the same suspect(s) may be responsible for all of the aforementioned vandalisms and over $10 thousand dollars in damage to Culver City businesses,” CCPD said in a press release.

The suspect vehicle is described as a dark-colored possible 2005-2012 Range Rover Sport.

Anyone with information related to these crimes is asked to contact the Culver City Police Department Public Information Officer, Assistant Chief Jason Sims at (310)253-6391 or the Watch Commander at (310)253-6202 and reference Report #21-0002008.