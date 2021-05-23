Take a look at potential design options to revamp Culver City’s Media Park in this video made possible by Santa Monica College.
Edify TV: A Look at Culver City’s Media Park Revamp
Work Wraps 300-Seat Performing Arts Center
May 23, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Construction is wrapping up on new performing on center with a 300-seat event venue in the Palms-area. The new Glorya...
Is Permanent Housing the Real Homeless Solution?
By Tom Elias, Columnist The ultimate goal of city and county agencies trying to solve California’s homeless problem is to...
CUUSD Moves Forward on Search for New Superintendent
May 20, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
The search for a new school superintendent in Culver City continues. The Culver Culver City Unified School District Board met...
Dim Sum Specialist Opening Restaurant in Palms
May 20, 2021 Staff Report
Iron Teapot coming to 10306 Venice Boulevard in Palms By Kerry Slater A dim sum restaurant is opening in Palms...
Father and Son Duo Arrested for Robbing Culver City Trader Joe’s and Other Locations at Gunpoint
May 19, 2021 Staff Report
Pair could face up to more than 10 years in prison By Toi Creel A father and son could face...
Edify TV: Hear From Palisades Fire Front Line Firefighter
May 18, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The Palisades fire is now 72% contained and the suspected arsonist is in custody, hear from a Los Angeles Firefighter...
Edify TV: Ballona Bike Path Getting Longer?
An extension may be coming for the Ballona Creek Bike Path. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa...
Investigators Release Identity of Suspected Palisades Fire Arsonist
May 18, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Arson investigators say 48-year-old as a transient set fire that has burned over 1,000 acres By Sam Catanzaro Officials have...
Culver City Police Use Drones in Recovery of Stolen French Bulldog Puppy
May 17, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Puppy returned unharmed after being stolen May 12 By Sam Catanzaro A traffic collision, drones and a foot-chase were involved...
Edify TV: Culver City Ivy Station Complete
Four years of construction and $350 million dollars later, the Culver City Ivy Station development is ready for people to...
LAHSA Application for Permanent Housing Moves Online
May 14, 2021 Staff Report
Agency consolidates 15 different paper housing applications into one digital application By Chad Winthrop The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA)...
Opinion: A 22-Point Plan to Deal With LA’s Homelessness Situation
By Jeff Hall People are freaking out about the homelessness issue – and with good reason. The sidewalk camps are...
Plan to Use Parking Lots, Parks and More for Shelter Passes Committee
LA City Council’s Homelessness and Poverty Committee advances controversial proposal By Sam Catanzaro A plan to bring more homeless shelters...
French Bulldog Puppy Stolen at Gunpoint in Culver City
Culver City police searching for suspect in May 12 incident By Sam Catanzaro A French bulldog puppy was stolen at...
Westside Steakhouse Offering $8 Wagyu Deal for National Burger Month
STK on Hilgard serving up $7.99 Wagyu burger and fris for month of May By Kerry Slater A Westside steakhouse...
