The Palisades fire is now 32% contained and the suspected arsonist is in custody, hear from a Los Angeles Firefighter who is on the front lines. Video brought to you by Santa Monica College.
Palisades Fire Arson Suspect Arrested
Jules Muck is Breaking Barriers for Female Artists Everywhere
May 18, 2021 Juliet Lemar
World travelled artist and Venice Beach local Jules Muck shares unique journey as a female artist rising to world recognition....
Edify TV: Ballona Bike Path Getting Longer?
An extension may be coming for the Ballona Creek Bike Path. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa...
Investigators Release Identity of Suspected Palisades Fire Arsonist
May 18, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Arson investigators say 48-year-old as a transient set fire that has burned over 1,000 acres By Sam Catanzaro Officials have...
Edify TV: LA Metro is Hiring
May 17, 2021 Juliet Lemar
With the county beginning to fully reopen, LA Metro has announced plans to hire nearly 1,000 new drivers, learn more...
Culver City Police Use Drones in Recovery of Stolen French Bulldog Puppy
May 17, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Puppy returned unharmed after being stolen May 12 By Sam Catanzaro A traffic collision, drones and a foot-chase were involved...
Edify TV: Culver City Ivy Station Complete
Four years of construction and $350 million dollars later, the Culver City Ivy Station development is ready for people to...
Traveling with Your Pet This Summer?
May 17, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Prepare for summer vacation with your fur-baby, here with some helpful tips is animal expert and Santa Monica Animal Shelter...
LAHSA Application for Permanent Housing Moves Online
May 14, 2021 Staff Report
Agency consolidates 15 different paper housing applications into one digital application By Chad Winthrop The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA)...
Opinion: A 22-Point Plan to Deal With LA’s Homelessness Situation
By Jeff Hall People are freaking out about the homelessness issue – and with good reason. The sidewalk camps are...
Plan to Use Parking Lots, Parks and More for Shelter Passes Committee
LA City Council’s Homelessness and Poverty Committee advances controversial proposal By Sam Catanzaro A plan to bring more homeless shelters...
French Bulldog Puppy Stolen at Gunpoint in Culver City
Culver City police searching for suspect in May 12 incident By Sam Catanzaro A French bulldog puppy was stolen at...
Westside Steakhouse Offering $8 Wagyu Deal for National Burger Month
STK on Hilgard serving up $7.99 Wagyu burger and fris for month of May By Kerry Slater A Westside steakhouse...
Anti-Semitic Graffiti Seen Along Bike Path
May 13, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Anti-Semitic messages stenciled in graffiti on benches along the bike path from Will Rogers Beach to Venice cause concern. This...
LA One Step Closer to Permanent Al Fresco Dining Program
A City Council instructions agencies to report on feasibility of making Al Fresco program permanent By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles...
Tobey Maguire Sells Empty Brentwood Lot for $10.7M
May 13, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The second most expensive land transaction this year was the sale of an undeveloped plot of land in Brentwood Park,...
NEWSLETTER
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!
RECENT POSTS
Palisades Fire Arson Suspect Arrested
The Palisades fire is now 32% contained and the suspected arsonist is in custody, hear from a Los Angeles Firefighter...Read more
POPULAR
Palisades Fire Arson Suspect Arrested
The Palisades fire is now 32% contained and the suspected arsonist is in custody, hear from a Los Angeles Firefighter...Read more