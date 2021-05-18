May 19, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Palisades Fire Arson Suspect Arrested

The Palisades fire is now 32% contained and the suspected arsonist is in custody, hear from a Los Angeles Firefighter who is on the front lines. Video brought to you by Santa Monica College.

Upbeat Beat, video

Jules Muck is Breaking Barriers for Female Artists Everywhere

May 18, 2021

May 18, 2021

World travelled artist and Venice Beach local Jules Muck shares unique journey as a female artist rising to world recognition....
Edify TV: Ballona Bike Path Getting Longer?

May 18, 2021

May 18, 2021

An extension may be coming for the Ballona Creek Bike Path. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa...

Ramon Flores Rodriguez. Photo: LAFD.
Investigators Release Identity of Suspected Palisades Fire Arsonist

May 18, 2021

May 18, 2021

Arson investigators say 48-year-old as a transient set fire that has burned over 1,000 acres  By Sam Catanzaro Officials have...
Edify TV: LA Metro is Hiring

May 17, 2021

May 17, 2021

With the county beginning to fully reopen, LA Metro has announced plans to hire nearly 1,000 new drivers, learn more...

A Culver City police officer with a recovered French bulldog puppy. Photo: CCPD (Facebook).
Culver City Police Use Drones in Recovery of Stolen French Bulldog Puppy

May 17, 2021

May 17, 2021

Puppy returned unharmed after being stolen May 12 By Sam Catanzaro A traffic collision, drones and a foot-chase were involved...
Edify TV: Culver City Ivy Station Complete

May 17, 2021

May 17, 2021

Four years of construction and $350 million dollars later, the Culver City Ivy Station development is ready for people to...
Traveling with Your Pet This Summer?

May 17, 2021

May 17, 2021

Prepare for summer vacation with your fur-baby, here with some helpful tips is animal expert and Santa Monica Animal Shelter...
LAHSA Application for Permanent Housing Moves Online

May 14, 2021

May 14, 2021

Agency consolidates 15 different paper housing applications into one digital application By Chad Winthrop The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA)...

"Some might find the following proposals “mean,” or “cruel.” In my opinion, our current policy is the cruelest policy of all, because nothing meaningful ever changes," writes Jeff Hall. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Opinion: A 22-Point Plan to Deal With LA’s Homelessness Situation

May 13, 2021

May 13, 2021

By Jeff Hall People are freaking out about the homelessness issue – and with good reason. The sidewalk camps are...

The parking lot at Fisherman's Village in Marina del Rey where a temporary homeless shelter may be located in the future. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Plan to Use Parking Lots, Parks and More for Shelter Passes Committee

May 13, 2021

May 13, 2021

LA City Council’s Homelessness and Poverty Committee advances controversial proposal By Sam Catanzaro A plan to bring more homeless shelters...

Photo: Culver City Police Department.
French Bulldog Puppy Stolen at Gunpoint in Culver City

May 13, 2021

May 13, 2021

Culver City police searching for suspect in May 12 incident By Sam Catanzaro A French bulldog puppy was stolen at...

The STK Wagyu Burger. Photo: STK (Facebook).
Westside Steakhouse Offering $8 Wagyu Deal for National Burger Month

May 13, 2021

May 13, 2021

STK on Hilgard serving up $7.99 Wagyu burger and fris for month of May By Kerry Slater A Westside steakhouse...
Anti-Semitic Graffiti Seen Along Bike Path

May 13, 2021

May 13, 2021

Anti-Semitic messages stenciled in graffiti on benches along the bike path from Will Rogers Beach to Venice cause concern. This...

Photo: LADOT (Facebook).
LA One Step Closer to Permanent Al Fresco Dining Program

May 13, 2021

May 13, 2021

A City Council instructions agencies to report on feasibility of making Al Fresco program permanent  By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles...
Tobey Maguire Sells Empty Brentwood Lot for $10.7M

May 13, 2021

May 13, 2021

The second most expensive land transaction this year was the sale of an undeveloped plot of land in Brentwood Park,...

